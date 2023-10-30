Tesla seems to be on a roll when it comes to sports-oriented interiors, and it looks like its oldest model is bound to get new front seats, at least according to an apparent leaked photo and an extract from the Service Manual.

As you can see in the Reddit post below (there are screenshots of it, as embedding isn't possible), there’s a service procedure that describes how to remove the front seats in the Model S and then replace them with Sports Seats on the left-hand drive version of the EV.

Plus, there’s an image of what seems to be the upper part of the upgraded seat, which includes a Plaid-like insert below the integrated headrest. It also looks like the seat bolsters are a bit more aggressive, but we can’t say for sure because we can’t see the whole thing.

However, commenters on the Reddit post pointed out that the build quality might be a bit suspect, at least when it comes to the stitching and the creases that can be seen in the lower part of the photo.

Some said that they hoped this is a pre-production version of the seat, while others underlined that it looks cheap, or even “trash,” in the words of one commenter.

In any case, we don’t know if these will only be available on the Model S Plaid, judging from the gray insert, or if they’ll come as a bolt-on extra, like the Track Package. There’s also the possibility that Tesla may offer a Sport trim for the four-door sedan as the Model 3 will reportedly get.

In the case of the smaller EV, the Austin-based manufacturer is apparently prepping a set of sports-oriented upgrades that include seats, suspension, brakes, and new wheels, according to an extract from the parts catalog that was posted on X.

Currently, the Model S – which is Tesla’s longest-running model – is available in only two versions: the dual-motor all-wheel drive and the Plaid, which comes with a tri-motor all-wheel drive setup that can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than 2 seconds.

What are your thoughts on this Sports Seat leak? Let us know in the comments below.