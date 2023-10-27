The Tesla Model Y is on a roll when it comes to sales on the Old Continent, with preliminary data from Dataforce showing that the American midsize electric crossover is poised to become Europe’s best-selling car in September.

According to Automotive News Europe, the German-made EV has been the most popular car in this part of the world for six out of the first nine months of the year, earning the first spot on the top 50 list of best-selling passenger vehicles between January and September.

Last month, Dataforce’s preliminary numbers show that the Tesla-branded EV saw 26,370 sales in Europe, a decrease of about 8 percent compared to September 2022, while the next car on the list was the French Peugeot 208 city car, with 21,111 units sold. The Renault Clio was in third place with 19,731 sales, followed by the soon-to-be-retired ICE Volkswagen Golf with 19,317 units sold, while the Romanian-built Dacia Sandero closed the top 5 list with 18,587 cars sold.

It’s interesting to note that all the other models in the top 5 saw their sales increase compared to the same month last year, while for the Model Y, it was the other way around, but even so, the EV was more popular.

Furthermore, on last month’s list of the 50 best-selling cars in Europe, there’s just one other full-electric model: the MG 4 that sits in 44th place with 7,079 sales. The MG ZS, Fiat 500, and Volvo XC40 are also on the list, but Dataforce doesn’t mention if they’re of the internal combustion variety or the battery-powered kind.

Looking at the list of the 50 best-selling passenger vehicles in Europe in the first nine months of the year, the Tesla Model Y is in the first spot with 180,721 cars, an increase of 125 percent compared to the same period last year.

The humble Dacia Sandero is in second place with 166,675 sales, while the Volkswagen T-Roc sits in third place with 155,972 cars sold in the first three quarters. The MG 4 is not on this list at all, but the German Volkswagen ID.4 is, with 60,301 sales getting it in the 42nd spot.

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in the world in the first quarter, while in Europe it got the title for the first half of this year. By the looks of it, the American EV is on track to become the most popular car on the Old Continent by the end of 2023, but we’ll have to wait and see how the other cars in the top three spots will go about until December.