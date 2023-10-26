New Murf Higgs Cargo E-Bike Impresses With Versatility And Retro Style

Electric cargo bikes are reshaping urban mobility in many parts of the world. In Europe, they’ve been around for quite some time now, and have proven to be viable replacements to cars on daily commutes and errands around town. In the US, they’re picking up some steam, too, as evidenced by the growing number of utility-focused e-bikes in the market.

Speaking of which, California-based e-bike specialist Murf Electric Bikes has just unveiled its newest model, the Higgs Cargo. Meant to be a fusion of form and function, the Higgs Cargo is a retro-style cargo bike with fat tires, promising quite a lot of versatility. Murf’s CEO Josh Jones had the vision of creating an accessible, practical, and stylish cargo bike, and did so by blending design elements from two existing models – the Alpha Cargo and Higgs Step-Thru.

The result is a longtail e-bike with a rugged style offering quite a lot of practicality. On the performance end, it’s powered by a 500-watt rear hub motor classifying it as a Class 2 e-bike. The controller offers five levels of pedal assist, and limits speed to 20 miles per hour. Meanwhile, your pedaling efforts go through a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain. There’s also an optional throttle, allowing you to treat the Higgs Cargo like a little e-motorbike in times when you’re just too winded to pedal.

Right behind the seat tube, you’ll find a 780-watt-hour battery pack that promises around 35 to 50 miles of range on a single charge. While this may not seem like much, it’s more than enough to cover a day’s worth of commuting around town.

At the back, the Higgs Cargo features an extended aluminum frame with a built-in cargo rack covered in an eye-catching bamboo finish. Here, you can install a padded passenger seat, passenger grab handles, and all sorts of luggage and cargo accessories. Up front, you have the option of fitting a basket for even more cargo-carrying abilities.

Murf Electric Bikes has equipped the Higgs Cargo with 20-inch wheels shod in chunky four-inch Kenda fat tires. This takes the edge off bumpy roads and gravel, making up for the bike’s lack of any suspension whatsoever. On top of that, the bike comes to a stop with hydraulic disc brakes front and rear. Other noteworthy features include a digital display, an LED headlight with a 1,080-lumen output, and a center stand for stable parking.

Availability-wise, the Higgs Cargo is offered at a pre-order price of $2,895, and comes with a $200 discount until the model’s official release on November 2, 2023. Interested? Check it out on Murf Electric Bikes’ official website below.