Today, Tesla increased the price of the top-of-the-line Model X Plaid version in the United States by $5,000, or almost six percent.
The Tesla Model X Plaid now starts at an MSRP of $94,990 (plus $1,640 in obligatory fees), but it's still way less expensive than it was before the huge price cut applied to all Model S/Model X versions in September. The Model X Long Range AWD starts at $79,990, which is very important because a price increase beyond $80,000 would prevent it from being eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.
This time, there are no other price changes to the Model 3 or Model Y, but as always in the case of Tesla, the situation is dynamic.
Tesla Model S/Model X price change (*without DST and Order Fee):
- Model S LR AWD: $74,990 (no change)
- Model S Plaid: $89,990 (no change)
- Model X LR AWD: $79,990 (no change)
- Model X Plaid: $94,990 (up $5,000 or 5.6% from $89,990)
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch
|$74,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$76,630
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch
|$79,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$81,130
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch
|$89,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$91,630
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch
|$94,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$96,130
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch
|$79,990
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$74,130
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch
|$85,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$87,130
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch
|$94,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$96,630
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch
|$100,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$102,130
* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).
By the way, at the same time, Tesla reduced prices for the Model 3 (by $1,000 CAD) and Model Y (by $2,000 CAD) in Canada, where Model S and Model X Plaid versions become more expensive by $2,000 and $8,000 CAD, respectively. These changes seem to be mirroring the previous moves in the US (Model 3/Model Y price cuts).
In terms of specs for the Model S and Model X, the driving range, acceleration, and top speed are as follows:
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|100*
|405 mi
|3.1
|149 mph
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch
|AWD
|100*
|375 mi*
|3.1
|149 mph
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch
|AWD
|100*
|396 mi*
|1.99*
|200 mph
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch
|AWD
|100*
|348 mi*
|1.99*
|200 mph
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|100*
|348 mi
|3.8
|149 mph
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch
|AWD
|100*
|330 mi*
|3.8
|155 mph
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch
|AWD
|100*
|333 mi
|2.5*
|149 mph
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch
|AWD
|100*
|311 mi
|2.5*
|163 mph
* range numbers according to Tesla; rough battery size (unofficial); acceleration time with subtracted rollout
Sources: Tesla, Drive Tesla Canada (prices in Canada)