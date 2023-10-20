Today, Tesla increased the price of the top-of-the-line Model X Plaid version in the United States by $5,000, or almost six percent.

The Tesla Model X Plaid now starts at an MSRP of $94,990 (plus $1,640 in obligatory fees), but it's still way less expensive than it was before the huge price cut applied to all Model S/Model X versions in September. The Model X Long Range AWD starts at $79,990, which is very important because a price increase beyond $80,000 would prevent it from being eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

This time, there are no other price changes to the Model 3 or Model Y, but as always in the case of Tesla, the situation is dynamic.

Tesla Model S/Model X price change (*without DST and Order Fee):

Model S LR AWD: $74,990 (no change)

Model S Plaid: $89,990 (no change)

Model X LR AWD: $79,990 (no change)

Model X Plaid: $94,990 (up $5,000 or 5.6% from $89,990)

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch $74,990 +$1,640 N/A $76,630 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch $79,490 +$1,640 N/A $81,130 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch $89,990 +$1,640 N/A $91,630 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch $94,490 +$1,640 N/A $96,130 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch $79,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $74,130 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch $85,490 +$1,640 N/A $87,130 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch $94,990 +$1,640 N/A $96,630 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch $100,490 +$1,640 N/A $102,130

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

By the way, at the same time, Tesla reduced prices for the Model 3 (by $1,000 CAD) and Model Y (by $2,000 CAD) in Canada, where Model S and Model X Plaid versions become more expensive by $2,000 and $8,000 CAD, respectively. These changes seem to be mirroring the previous moves in the US (Model 3/Model Y price cuts).

In terms of specs for the Model S and Model X, the driving range, acceleration, and top speed are as follows:

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch AWD 100* 405 mi 3.1 149 mph 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch AWD 100* 375 mi* 3.1 149 mph 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch AWD 100* 396 mi* 1.99* 200 mph 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch AWD 100* 348 mi* 1.99* 200 mph 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch AWD 100* 348 mi 3.8 149 mph 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch AWD 100* 330 mi* 3.8 155 mph 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch AWD 100* 333 mi 2.5* 149 mph 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch AWD 100* 311 mi 2.5* 163 mph

* range numbers according to Tesla; rough battery size (unofficial); acceleration time with subtracted rollout