Only three months after production started at BMW Group's Dingolfing plant in Germany, the 2024 BMW i5 electric executive sedan is arriving at US dealerships.

The first-ever battery-electric BMW 5 Series, along with its ICE-powered counterparts, will reach dealers in the United States starting October 28.

This makes the US one of the first global markets to get the 2024 BMW i5, following the initial sales launch in South Korea and the first customer deliveries in Germany scheduled for October 21.

BMW says the i5 is seeing "high customer demand" even before sales have begun judging by the incoming orders so far. The automaker did not reveal numbers, though.

At the start of US sales, customers can choose from two variants of the BMW i5. The base model is the i5 eDrive40, which features a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive powertrain delivering 335 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque – or 317 lb-ft (429 Nm) when the Sport Boost or Lanch Control function is activated.

This enables it to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 5.7 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 120 mph. The rear motor is powered by a high-voltage lithium-ion battery with a usable capacity of 84.3 kilowatt-hours.

The battery enables a manufacturer-estimated driving range of up to 295 miles for the i5 eDrive40 on standard 19-inch wheels. The base model starts at $67,795 (including $995 shipping).

Customers can also opt for the BMW i5 M60, which features a dual-motor AWD powertrain delivering a total of 593 hp and 586 lb-ft of torque – or 605 lb-ft for brief periods of time with the M Sport Boost or M Launch Control functions activated.

The BMW i5 M60 does 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds and its top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph. This range-topping variant features the same 84.3-kWh battery pack, but in this case the range drops to 256 miles. The i5 M60 starts at $85,095, including a $995 destination charge.

If none of these i5 variants suit you, a third one is on the way, and it will slot between the existing ones. BMW said at the model's unveiling that a third powertrain variant with all-wheel drive will follow in 2024.

According to reports from Germany, it will enter production in March 2024 under the i5 xDrive40 badge, which suggests it will be the AWD variant of the current base model.

Sedan body style aside, the BMW i5 will also offer a Touring wagon version, but that one hasn't been confirmed for the US. Launching in spring 2024, the i5 Touring has been "developed specifically for the automotive markets in Europe as well as in Japan and Taiwan," according to BMW's press release. This probably means it's not coming to North America.

