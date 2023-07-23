BMW i5 production has officially commenced ahead of first deliveries later this year. The electric sedan is being manufactured at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, which is the automaker's largest European production site.

A mid-sized sedan, the i5 sits in between the i4 and i7 in BMW's all-electric lineup. It will be sold alongside the identical but petrol-powered 5-Series.

Pricing for the i5 will start at $66,800 in the US. That gets you the i5 eDrive40, which is rear-wheel drive and has an estimated EPA range of between 270 and 295 miles. The eDrive40 produces 340 horsepower, allowing for a 0-60 miles per hour time of 5.7 seconds.

For $84,100 buyers can upgrade to the i5 M60, which makes 601 hp and can launch from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. The all-wheel drive M60 has an estimated EPA range of between 240 and 256 miles.

The i5 features plenty of innovative technology, all of which is powered by BMW's brand-new OS 8.5 software. The interior is dominated by a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Like in Teslas, owners can access streaming services and even play video games in their i5s when parked.

The i5 is also available with a hands-free driver assistance package, dubbed Driving Assistance Professional. The ADAS system allows i5 owners to drive hands-free on highways at speeds of up to 85 mph. Interestingly, it can change lanes and automatically turn on indicators if the driver signals to do so by looking at either rearview mirror. An interior camera constantly monitors the driver's attention, with warnings being sent if they start to lose focus.