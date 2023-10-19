Ford is recalling 34,762 Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers due to the potential risk of overheating in the high-voltage battery main contactors. The models affected were manufactured between May 27, 2020, and May 24, 2022, and are extended-range rear-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, and GT versions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) safety recall report states that DC fast charging and "repeated wide open pedal events," can cause the high-voltage battery main contactors to overheat, which can result in arcing or deformation of electrical contact surfaces. This can prevent the contactors from closing, leading to unexpected power loss and increasing the risk of a crash.

In simple terms, DC fast charging or flooring the throttle frequently can overheat the electrical switches in the battery system, causing damage that can prevent them from working correctly, which can risk the Mustang Mach-E’s safety and affect its performance.

Ford said the electric crossover’s high-voltage battery junction box will be replaced for free at dealerships. The brand added that it wasn't aware of any accidents or injuries related to this defect. Owners will be notified of the recall between October 30 and November 10.

As per one battery technology website, contactors are components in a high-voltage system – when closed, they allow electricity to flow from the battery to the motors. When the onboard system detects emergencies like accidents, the main contactors open, breaking the electrical connection between the high-voltage battery and the rest of the vehicle for safety.

It seems like this has been a lingering issue over the past year. Ford issued a recall in June 2022 after several reports of power loss caused due to the same overheating problem. The automaker reportedly deployed multiple software updates to monitor contactor temperatures and resistance and reduce battery and vehicle power to prevent damage.

The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation started a probe in August 2023 regarding Ford’s handling of the recall after owners complained of power loss even after the software update.

Ford has issued 46 recalls this year – more than any other manufacturer – which potentially affect a whopping 4.9 million vehicles in the US, according to NHTSA data. Powertrain-related issues are the most common, accounting for 18 percent of all recalls, while electrical system and backover prevention issues account for 15 percent of recalls each.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT