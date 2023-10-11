Mopar, the Stellantis-owned parts and accessories brand that’s known for offering everything from run-of-the-mill spares to Hemi crate engine kits, is apparently trying to get into the EV business, or at least that’s the signal we’re getting from its latest teaser that says we should “Get ready for a jolt.”

A single image was released, showing what appears to be the hood of a 1970s Dodge Charger with something blue glowing underneath. Mopar says that “A serious charge is coming” for this year’s SEMA Show which starts in Las Vegas on October 31, and that we should stay tuned for more information.

This wouldn’t be the first time Mopar showed up at SEMA with an EV restomod. Last year, the Stellantis-owned entity modified a classic Jeep CJ to run on electricity, swapping the factory six-cylinder engine with a 200-kilowatt (268-horsepower) electric crate motor that ran on a scalable 400-volt architecture.

A 50-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack comprising 24 modules fed electricity to the front-mounted motor, but other than that, the original gearbox, transfer case, and differentials were retained.

We don’t know what Mopar will bring to the table this year, but it would be mighty nice if it somehow managed to shoehorn the 800-volt bits and bobs from the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept EV that became internet-famous for having an exhaust system.

Mopar EV Teaser For SEMA 2023 1968 Dodge Charger by SpeedKore

With this being said, something more conventional, like a 400V system, would be nice, too, as long as it will be a simple bolt-on operation. In other words, something similar to what General Motors has been offering for a few years in the form of its eCrate motor lineup that was first shown in the Chevy Camaro eCOPO concept back in 2019.

That one had a massive 780 hp, but the following K5 Blazer-E concept from 2020 featured a 200 hp electric motor from the Chevrolet Bolt EV, together with its 400V battery with 60 kilowatt-hours of usable energy.

We’ll know more about what Mopar has in store for electric muscle car enthusiasts soon, so stay tuned on InsideEVs to find out more.