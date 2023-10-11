Solé Bicycles Joins The E-Bike Game With New E-24

As more and more electric bikes hit the market, consumers are spoiled for choice when it comes to hunting for their own e-bikes. More often than not, simplicity is the key when it comes to e-bikes, as bicycles in and of themselves are among the simplest vehicles out there. The motor is just there to supplement your own pedaling efforts to help you ride further without breaking a sweat.

We’ve seen a lot of needlessly high-tech e-bikes come and go, with VanMoof being a prime example of how too much proprietary tech could lead to failure. As such, a lot of new e-bikes keep things simple. Take, for example, the new e-24 from Solé Bicycles. Headquartered in Venice, California, the e-24 marks the brand’s first electric bicycle, a departure from the brand’s chic and trendy single-speed and fixed-gear bikes. Nevertheless, the e-24 keeps things classy with a retro-inspired design, sort of in the same vein as Super73’s two-wheelers.

From a styling perspective, the Solé e-24 gets moto-inspired styling highlighted by a low motorbike-like saddle. It also incorporates BMX styling, particularly in the frame and handlebars. The result is a laid-back two-wheeler that looks perfectly at home in the urban jungle. Additionally, it rolls on 24-inch wheels shod in three-inch-thick tires, taking the edge off of uneven road surfaces and the occasional gravel road. It does away with BMX bike rim brakes, however, in favor of Tektro hydraulic disc brakes for extra safety.

On the performance side of the equation, the e-24 is powered by a 48-volt, 750-watt rear hub motor. It’s rated for a top speed of 28 miles per hour on assist mode, with a total of three assist levels to choose from. Meanwhile, a 48-volt, 15-ampere-hour battery pack supplies the motor with enough juice to take you 40 miles on a single charge. When time comes for you to juice it back up, expect to wait about four hours for a full charge.

Solé has launched the e-24 in eye-catching colorways consisting of Overthrow (black), el Tigre (orange and silver), and Ballona (green and white). The e-24 comes in a one-size-fits-all package, with Solé stating that it’s good for riders ranging from 5ft 4-in all the way to 6ft-4-in tall. The bike is now open for pre-order via the brand’s official website for $2,199 USD. On top of that, you can trick your ride out with various accessories such as front and rear racks priced at $59.99 USD a piece, as well as a Cateye Combo AMP light set retailing for $64.99 USD. Shipping of the first batch of orders is expected to commence in October, 2023.