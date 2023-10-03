Nissan revealed the Hyper Urban concept today ahead of the Japan Mobility Show 2023 that’s scheduled for the end of this month. Unveiled in digital form, the all-electric crossover is the first in a series of EV concepts prepared by the Japanese automaker for the show.

Designed to complement “the sophisticated tastes of its target users,” the zero-emissions concept features four scissor doors, angular bodywork painted in lime yellow, and a modular interior that can be upgraded both in terms of software and hardware.

Nissan says that besides the usual software updates that are associated with modern cars, the Hyper Urban concept can also receive hardware improvements over time so that it stays relevant for many years after being purchased (at least, that's the idea). For instance, the instrument panel that's inspired by kaleidoscopic triangles can be physically replaced with a new version when it becomes available

Gallery: Nissan Hyper Urban concept (2024)

7 Photos

The front seats can collapse and retract into the back seats, creating a sort of two-person sofa for the driver and passenger which can use a flip-up screen to watch videos while “away from the daily grind,” Nissan says. The Nippon automaker also says that one could park the four-door crossover inside a loft apartment or bungalow so that it becomes an interior space to unwind.

No details have been released about the concept’s potential powertrain, but the official release says the EV would feature both the vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functionalities, all while benefiting from the so-called Intelligent Charging Management System that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to autonomously choose when the car gets chargers from the grid and when it exports power to a building, lowering energy costs in the process.

There are no plans to put the Nissan Hyper Urban concept into production, but the maker of the Ariya says it offers a glimpse into the future of its EVs, both in terms of design and technology.

The next all-electric concepts prepared by Nissan for the Japan Mobility Show 2023 will be announced in digital form on October 10, 17, and 19, with physical reveals scheduled for the show floor on October 25.