Volkswagen will assemble the upcoming all-electric Golf hatchback at its home factory in Wolfsburg, Germany toward the end of this decade, alongside other Scalable Systems Platform-based (SSP) models, the company announced today.

A new electric A-segment SUV – in other words, a city car – will also be built at the Wolfsburg factory beginning in 2026, while the so-called Project Trinity sedan that was originally planned for the same plant has been reallocated to the Zwickau facility where the Europe-bound ID.3, ID.5, and Cupra Born are assembled.

The decisions came after a meeting between the German brand’s Group Board of Management and the parent group’s Supervisory Board that resulted in the vehicle allocation plan for the Volkswagen brand until 2028 (German factories only).

As part of the assembly reshuffling, VW models will be grouped on a platform basis for each plant, in the hopes that this will reduce complexity and costs. With this being said, details about the aforementioned A-segment SUV, which is likely to be a version of the rumored ID.1, have not been offered by the German manufacturer.

Previously, VW said that the production version of the ID. 2all concept, which is expected to become an electric successor to the B-segment Polo, would have a starting price of under $27,000 (€25,000), leading to the idea that the smaller ID.1 (name not confirmed yet) will be even cheaper.

Currently, Volkswagen sells the aging e-up! electric city car that was introduced in 2010 in Germany for a starting price of $31,800 (€29,995 including) including VAT, making the upcoming all-electric city car a much more affordable alternative.

As for the Golf, it’s expected to debut in 2028 on the German car group’s SSP architecture, the same that underpins the ID. 2all concept, according to VW brand boss Thomas Schafer. With SSP under its belt, the ninth-generation Golf should benefit from an 800-volt architecture that will allow it to charge at speeds in excess of 175 kilowatts. SSP is also designed with Level 4 advanced driving assistance systems in mind.

In related news, Reuters reported earlier this week that the VW Group will suspend production of the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born at the Zwickau and Dresden plants in Germany for the first two weeks of October because the demand isn’t quite at the same level as the supply.