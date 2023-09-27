Ride1Up Unleashes New And Improved Prodigy V2 Electric Bike

California-based e-bike manufacturer Ride1Up continues to impress with its growing selection of electric bicycles. The newest on its list? The Prodigy V2, an evolution of its popular Prodigy mid-drive electric bicycle. The new model is now better equipped to handle the rigors of both the city and beyond the beaten path. It’s offered in both step-through and step-over designs, so it’s approachable to riders of all shapes and sizes.

Right off the bat, the new Prodigy V2 now comes standard with front suspension, so you can ride confidently knowing that the bike’s got you covered even if your proclivity for adventure takes you beyond the beaten path. On top of that, Ride1Up has fitted the bike with full-coverage fenders to keep you clean on your commute, as well as a handy rear rack for hauling around your daily essentials.

In terms of technology, the Prodigy V2 is equipped with a german-engineered Brose mid-drive system. The Brose system is touted for its smooth performance and silent operation. The motor is powered by a Samsung 36-volt, 14-ampere-hour battery pack. In terms of drivetrain, you have two options when it comes to the Prodigy V2. You can either opt for a standard nine-speed derailleur gear setup, or a premium Enviolo CVT hub complete with a fancy Gates CDX Carbon Belt drive. Overall, the Ride1Up Prodigy V2 can propel you to a top speed of 28 miles per hour on pedal assist.

The Ride1Up Prodigy V2 rolls on mountain bike-specific Maxxis Rekon Race tires measuring 2.25 x 27.5 inches. It includes LED lights front and rear, as well as a brake light for added safety. Last but not least, the bike comes to a confident stop thanks to 180-millimeter hydraulic disc brakes.

For those looking to get the Prodigy V2 in a standard nine-speed configuration, you’ll have to fork out a reasonable $2,395 USD. That money will get you a Microshift Advent nine-speed drivetrain. Meanwhile, those who want the sleek and smooth look and performance of an Enviolo CVT will have to shell out a little more – $2,695 to be exact.