Ride1Up Roadster V2 Gravel Edition E-Bike Now Equipped With Thumb Throttle

Electric bicycle riders in the US will be used to e-bikes equipped with throttles. Over in Europe and Asia, e-bike regulations prohibit most e-bikes from having a throttle, and usually limit power to no more than 250 watts. Nevertheless, despite growing regulations in multiple states, electric bike regulations in the US remain much more lax when compared to those in other regions.

As such, a lot of e-bikes sold in the US market come standard with throttles. Ride1Up, one of the more popular manufacturers known for its affordable and accessible e-bikes, has updated its popular Roadster V2 Gravel Edition to now come equipped with this feature. Based on the barebones commuter called the Roadster V2 priced at just $1,095, the Roadster V2 Gravel Edition with a thumb throttle represents two steps up the ladder from the base model. The Gravel Edition was previously launched with a Gates carbon belt drive, resulting in a smooth and maintenance-free ride.

Now that the bike comes with a thumb throttle, it’s more convenient for riders looking for a no-frills city ripper with minimalist styling and impressive performance. It’s priced at $1,345, making it a couple hundred bucks more expensive than the base model, but it’s still one of the cheapest Gates-driven e-bikes on the market – now made even better with a handy throttle.

In terms of its construction, the Ride1Up Roadster V2 Gravel Edition tips the scales at just 33 pounds, and is equipped with an aluminum frame sold in two sizes consisting of small and large. The bike is equipped with gravel tires, but otherwise, presents ergonomics more attuned to road riding. It’s powered by a rear hub motor with a nominal power output of 350 watts. Peaking out at 500 watts, it has a top speed of 24 miles per hour on pedal assist mode. As for the battery, riders can expect up to 30 miles of range on a single charge, but it goes without saying that you’ll need to ride rather conservatively to achieve such range figures.

As mentioned earlier, the new Ride1Up Roadster V2 Gravel Edition is now available for $1,345 USD, and is sold in a new colorway called Stardust, but the old Gravel Gray colorway continues to be available. It comes standard with Tektro mechanical disc brakes for reliable stopping power.