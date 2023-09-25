Trek Issues Recall On Allant+ 7 E-Bikes Due To Potential Rear Brake Issue

As much as electric bicycles have become popular in recent years, there’s no denying that they’re still relatively new. As such, manufacturers of e-bikes are working to constantly perfect the technology. Inevitably, this means that there are sometimes roadblocks that need to be overcome, and problems that need to be solved. This is why recalls are issued, and there have been quite a few in the e-bike scene fairly recently.

The latest of which may come as a surprise to you, as it’s from one of the most established brands in the cycling industry. Trek has just issued a recall of all Allant+ 7 models with Tektro hydraulic brakes, as a design issue may cause the bike’s rear brake to fail – not exactly something you’d want to happen when you’re cruising down a hill at 20 miles an hour.

More specifically, the issue has something to do with the bike’s rear brake hose, as it’s routed around the bike’s headlight just above the front fork. Like most modern e-bikes, the Trek Allant+ 7 features internal cable routing to keep the bike’s aesthetic clean and tidy. However, where the rear brake hose routes around the headlight could cause it to snag, or worse, get cut or ruptured. This would inadvertently result in the loss of your rear brake, as well as a mess of mineral oil on the road, and possibly all over your front tire.

Trek recently sent a notice to all Allant+ 7 owners explaining, “Trek is recalling all Allant+ 7 e-bike models with Tektro brakes, because the brake hose manufactured by Tektro can get damaged if it interferes with the headlight or headlight mounting bracket. If the brake hose is cut, it could result in loss of rear brake hose function. If this happens while you are riding, you could lose control of the bicycle and fall.”

In total, there are four models that are included in the recall: the Trek Allant+ 7, Allant+ 7 Lowstep, Allant+ 7S, and the Allant+ 7 S Stagger. Trek says that owners of these ikes should bring them to their nearest Trek dealer to have the headlight mount and rear brake cable replaced. Additionally, the brand will reimburse them with a $10 shop credit for merchandise, gear, or accessories – a nice gesture on the part of Trek.