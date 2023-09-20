Trek Finally Launches E-Bike Version Of Popular Marlin MTB

Trek is one of the biggest and most popular bicycle brands in the world, and for good reason. For decades, the brand has somehow managed to cater to all disciplines of cycling, while producing bikes that fit most people’s budgets. Out of all the bikes in Trek’s model range, the Marlin is by far the best-selling model, simply because of its versatility.

Sure, it’s a simple hardtail mountain bike, but that’s also why it’s so popular. Avid cyclists would know that a hardtail mountain bike is among the most versatile two-wheelers out there. Want to ride cross-country? No problem. Looking to hit a bunch of technical single tracks on your way home? A hardtail is more than up to the task. Looking for a ride to work or school every day? A hardtail fits the bill perfectly.

That said, the Trek Marlin is one of the best all-rounders out there because of its affordability and impressive features. Given the popularity of this bike, it’s hard to believe that Trek has thought of launching it as an e-bike just now. Well, as they say, better late than never, right? So let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the new Marlin+ e-bike.

Just like its unassisted counterpart, the Marlin+ is built around an aluminum frame, and is offered in multiple builds. On the performance side of the equation, the Marlin+ is powered by a Bosch motor, although it isn’t the acclaimed Performance Line CX motor, but rather, the more beginner-friendly Active Line Plus mid-drive unit.

The motor delivers a modest 50 Newton-meters of torque, and is compatible with the Bosch e-Bike Flow app, allowing you to configure settings with ease. Battery tech-wise, we find a 400-watt-hour battery pack which is pretty small. Nevertheless, it’s compatible with the Bosch 250Wh PowerMore range extender. Allowing you to keep tabs on performance and battery status, the Bosch Purion 200 display is mounted neatly on the bike’s handlebars.

Up front, the Trek Marlin+ receives a 120-millimeter suspension fork allowing for moderate to intermediate cross country terrain. The wheels are mounted to the frame and fork with a thru-axle system, so it’s clear that this bike is a more premium model when compared to other entry-level e-MTBs. Trek offers the new bike in either 27.5-inch or 29-inch wheel setups, with both versions sporting wide 2.6-inch tires.

Just like the non-electric Marlin, the Marlin+ gets a versatile frame that’s meant to accommodate a wide selection of accessories. From luggage racks to full-coverage fenders, you can deck out the Marlin+ any way you please to suit your needs and preferences. As for pricing and availability, the Marlin+6 is priced at £2,500 ($3,093 USD) on Trek’s UK website. The more premium Marlin+8 is priced higher at £3,000 ($3,712 USD). US availability and pricing has yet to be confirmed as of this writing.