Volkswagen, through its FAW-VW joint venture, launched a refreshed version of the ID.6 Crozz all-electric crossover in China this week with a starting price of around $35,500 (258,900 yuan), according to CarNewsChina.

Furthermore, the Chinese JW announced that it will apply a discount of up to $6,200 (45,000 yuan) for a limited time, which can bring the purchase price down to a very affordable $29,300 for what is essentially a three-row EV.

In the United States, the closest equivalent would be the seven-seat version of the Tesla Model Y Long Range, which starts at $52,990 before incentives, so quite a big pricing difference between the two. However, at 192 inches long, 72 in wide, and 66 in high, VW’s EV is 5 in longer and 2 in taller than the Model Y, whereas the American crossover is about 4 in wider.

For the moment, the Volkswagen ID.6 Crozz is only sold in China, but according to a 2021 Automotive News article quoting a company spokesperson, a market launch in the US was “conceivable.”

Compared to the Model Y, the new Chinese EV can be ordered with either a six-seat (2+2+2) or seven-seat (2+3+2) layout, with the front seats getting niceties like 12-way adjustment and massage.

A 5.3-inch LCD screen instrument panel and a 12-inch central touchscreen display come as standard, as well as an augmented reality (AR) head-up display for the driver. New for this year is the vegan leather wrapping for the steering wheel, which replaces the original natural leather, and the so-called MOSC 4.0 intelligent car system received upgrades that enable voice interaction and online navigation.

The refreshed ID.6 Crozz is available in four trim levels – Pure, Pure+, Pro, and Prime – with the latter being the only one with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup. Pure comes with a front-mounted 177-horsepower electric motor and a 62.6-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables a CLTC-rated range of 298 miles, while all the other variants benefit from a bigger 84.8-kWh battery pack.

Pure+ and Pro come with a slightly more powerful electric motor making 201 hp, while the rated range goes up to 373 miles, while the all-wheel drive Prime develops 308 hp and can travel up to 347 miles on a full charge.

Besides the collaboration with FAW, Volkswagen has another joint venture in China with SAIC. FAW-VW makes the ID.4 Crozz and ID.6 Crozz, while SAIC-VW sells the ID.4 X and ID.6 X.

As always, let us know what you think in the comments section below: Would a reasonably priced US-made ID.6 Crozz make sense?

