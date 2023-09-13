German Bike Company Stevens Launches New E-Maverick E-MTBs

German bicycle brand Stevens is set to release three new electric mountain bikes. Designed for versatility, performance, and excitement, these three bikes are all full-suspension models, and feature a lightweight construction making them more than ready to hit the trails. Across the board, the bikes feature a carbon frame and some cutting-edge tech, let’s take a closer look.

Stevens describes the three new electric mountain bikes as light, playful, and flexible. All branded under the E-Maverick model range, they all share a full-suspension carbon frame design and are rocking the new TQ HPR 50 e-bike system, a powertrain known for its compactness and lightness. The TQ HPR 50 produces a lower output of 50 Newton-meters when compared to other e-bike systems, but it’s important to remember that this motor is all about being light and providing natural pedal assistance.

In terms of battery tech, Stevens’ new E-Maverick range is equipped with a 360-watt-hour battery pack across the board. Despite being a rather small battery, Stevens claims you can get quite a bit of range out of it, owing to the bike’s extremely lightweight build and the motor’s modest power output. There’s also a handy display integrated on the top tube allowing you to keep tabs on the battery’s state of charge at all times.

As mentioned earlier, the Stevens E-Maverick frame is made entirely of carbon, and tips the scales at no more than 2.6 kilograms. All three iterations are said to weigh no more than 20 kilograms fully built – making them incredibly lightweight for all-mountain and enduro rigs. For starters, Stevens offers the E-Maverick AM 7.4.3, which is positioned as the entry-level offering in the model range. Priced at 6,999 Euros, or about $7,521 USD, it’s equipped with a Shimano Deore XT Shadow+ drivetrain, and a suspension combo from RockShox consisting of the Pike Select+ fork and the Deluxe Select+ rear shock. It weighs 17.5 kilograms.

Up next, the E-Maverick ED 9.4.3 offers longer suspension travel and is technically categorized as an enduro model. It’s equipped with a Fox Float duo of suspension hardware, offering 160 millimeters of front and rear wheel travel. Given the longer suspension travel and more rugged intended use, it’s still impressively light at just 18.5 kilograms. The price? A premium 7,499 Euros, or about $8,058 USD per current exchange rates.

Last but not least, the E-Maverick AM 9.4.3 is the top-of-the-line model rocking a Sram X0 electronic drivetrain. It’s also the lightest model of the lot, weighing in at just 16.5 kilograms. On top of that, it receives the RockShox Pike Ultimate fork, as well as the RockShox Deluxe Ultimate RCT with 140 millimeters of travel front and rear. This model will set you back 9,999 Euros, or about $10,745 USD.