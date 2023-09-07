Mini, the BMW-owned British brand, is working on a five-door version of its latest Cooper hatchback, according to the company’s chief, Stefanie Wurst, who spoke with Autocar during the 2023 IAA Mobility Munich.

The upcoming hatchback will live alongside the recently revealed three-door Cooper and five-door Countryman crossover, as well as the upcoming Aceman, which will debut next year as a five-door urban crossover that’s smaller than the Countryman but slightly larger than the Cooper.

Wurst said that an all-new convertible is also in the works, plus sporty John Cooper Works versions for all the nameplates in the new, “simple” line-up of core models.

“We have so much to do with the roll-out of the family we’ve just announced,” Mini’s head honcho said. “The Aceman is still missing, the John Cooper Works variations are all to come, we only speak about the three-door but we actually have a five-door coming, and we have a convertible as well.”

The 2024 Mini Cooper three-door and 2024 Mini Countryman were revealed last week as all-electric hatchbacks, but internal combustion variants will also come to market at a later date. And while Stefanie Wurst didn’t mention it, we expect the upcoming five-door and convertible Mini Cooper to feature the same powertrain options as the new three-door Cooper. In other words, a front-mounted electric motor that makes 181 horsepower in the Cooper E variant and 214 hp in Cooper SE guise.

The Countryman will be built in Germany, while the Cooper is set to go into production in China, as is the upcoming Aceman, which is the result of a 50:50 joint venture between the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor. As opposed to the Cooper and Countryman – which will get fuel-burning versions – the Aceman will be an electric-only affair, offering the same two drivetrain options as the Cooper BEV, with 181 hp and 214 hp respectively.

