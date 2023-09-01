According to multiple Full-Self Driving beta testers, Tesla has upgraded the quality of its side repeater cameras. The cameras are the same, but the Austin-headquartered brand has tweaked the software and dialed up the processing prowess to deliver a sharper vision.

Tesla deploys eight cameras in its electric cars to map the surroundings and enable semi-autonomous driving. The brand has positioned two of these cameras on the front quarter panel, between the fenders and the doors.

FSD beta tester Chuck Coo shared the footage on X, comparing version 11.4.6 and 11.4.7 during nighttime. The feed from the latest version, despite appearing slightly grainy in the dark, is an improvement over the older version.

Another user compared the two versions and concluded that the quality on FSD beta version 11.4.7 had improved. As per the clip he shared on X, footage from version 11.4.6 is saturated and low quality, while version 11.4.7 delivers more natural colors, improved sharpness, and better clarity.

These vehicles are equipped with Hardware 3, which still plays a crucial role in gathering data for the brand’s neural network that Tesla is developing to train its Autopilot and FSD systems to become more accurate.

Newer Teslas, however, come with Hardware 4, which apparently includes a more powerful Samsung Exynos processor, better frequency, “Phoenix” radar, and improved resolution with 5-megapixel cameras – HW3 uses 1.2-megapixel units.

Even though Tesla started shipping HW4 vehicles this year, some features weren’t enabled, like the Autopilot and FSD. Although, the Elon Musk-led brand has reportedly started enabling FSD Beta on HW4.

Musk commented on X that the brand is focusing on perfecting FSD on HW3 vehicles across the globe, which could impact the development of HW4 for another six months. The improved camera processing mentioned above could be one of the steps Tesla is taking to achieve its goal.