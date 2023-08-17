The iconic Volkswagen ID. Buzz has been in the talks for a while. The electric iteration of Volkswagen's Microbus received a green light for production in 2017, and it's still unavailable for purchase in the United States. However, it's in the home stretch and should be due soon.

To entice enthusiasts just a bit more, the German automaker will display the ID. Buzz at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20. The ID. The North American version is set to be on display, offering numerous upgrades compared to the original production-intent version shown in 2022.

Throughout its development, the vehicle has changed significantly. Initially, it would be offered as merely a two-row with just 201 horsepower. However, at an expected 50,000 or $60,000 tag, the pricing likely wouldn't cut it for the North American market.

This June, Volkswagen introduced the U.S. spec model, set to begin deliveries in 2024. Offering 282 horsepower via a rear-mounted motor as standard, the ID. Buzz will be much more nimble on the road, a necessity for a large electric van.

Consumers wanting more power can opt for the dual motor variant, pushing a respectable 330 horsepower. With the additional power, the ID. Buzz will provide much more oomph EV enthusiasts know and love.

Along with the updated powertrain, the van's total battery capacity increased from 82 to 91kWh, though Volkswagen shared no final EPA range estimates. Due to the ID. Buzz's three-row design, we expect the larger battery to keep the range in check due to the increased weight.

Gallery: US-Spec 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB