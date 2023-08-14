Initially set to begin vehicle deliveries in 2018, Faraday Future has been on the verge of relevancy ever since. However, the Los Angeles-based automaker has made some movements in production and marketing. With recent investments and enhanced production capabilities, Faraday Future is making more considerable strides.

On August 12, 2023, Faraday Future hosted its delivery ceremony for the FF 91 2.0, stylized as the "Ultimate AI Techluxury FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance." The delivery event was part of the brand's "Developer Co-Creation Festival," an occurrence to celebrate the automaker's progress.

Faraday Future says this delivery ceremony was for the brand's first "spire user." The automaker plans on commencing additional deliveries soon.

"In order to provide the Company’s first batch of spire users with a unique and unparalleled vehicle delivery experience, the Company intends to hold additional customized delivery ceremonies for them."

Instead of being an EV automaker alone, Faraday Future sees itself as a "global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company." To hold up to its new vision, the brand is working on its in-car technology called "FF aiHypercar+." By incorporating its own "1-on-1 Bespoke Private AI," Faraday Future says it is "redefining the Ultimate AI TechLuxury."

The Faraday Future FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance has a starting price of $309,000. A lower-priced FF 91 2.0 Futurist will be due later with a $249,000 tag. The brand will debut an entry-level FF 91 2.0 at some point, though there are no details on its pricing.

The FF 91 2.0 Futurist and above offer a 1,050-horsepower tri-motor powertrain, 142 kWh battery pushing 381 miles on the EPA cycle, zero gravity seats, and a 27-inch rear screen.