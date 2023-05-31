EV startup Faraday Future has announced pricing for its ultra-luxury FF 91 EV, and it's incredibly expensive.

Going by the full name of Faraday Future FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, the limited edition launch model starts at $309,000, which puts it firmly in Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory. Limited to 300 units globally, the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance can be pre-ordered online in the US and China for a fully refundable $5,000 deposit.

In addition to the launch edition model, Faraday Future is also taking reservations for the FF 91 2.0 Futurist, a more affordable variant starting at $249,000. This trim level requires a $1,500 deposit. A third model, the base FF 91 2.0, appears on the website but cannot be pre-ordered yet; pricing is not available either, though the deposit for this model is $1,000 in the US.

Surprisingly, Faraday Future says it "guarantees a resale value of at least 60% on the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance MSRP after 3 years," without providing details on how that will be possible.

In addition to announcing FF 91 pricing, the company launched a subscription-based mobile ecosystem product called "FF aiHypercar+", which is said to offer integrated software, internet, and personalized AI algorithm services.

This mobile ecosystem product will be available for an annual subscription price of $14,900 both in the US and China; pre-orders are made in exchange of a $100 fee.

Faraday Future's first production model, the FF 91 2.0 Futurist, has been delayed several times since its initial iteration was first revealed more than six years ago.

In March, the startup said it had begun production at its California factory, although the production launch event saw workers push the body in white of an FF 91 onto the stage. Mind you, on April 14 the company announced that the first fully assembled FF 91 production vehicle had come off the line.

While the company's press release is full of fancy words, the truth is not much is clear about Faraday Future roadmap for the future. The company announced that the first phase of its three-phase delivery plan will commence on May 31. Does this mean Faraday Future will deliver the first FF 91 today? No.

On June 6, a so-called "Co-creation" event for the first group of industry expert users will be held. In this first phase, the industry expert Futurist Product Officers (FPO) will pay in full for an FF 91 to reserve it and be trained in the use of the vehicle.

The company says industry expert FPO(s) will take possession of the reserved FF 91 vehicle at the beginning of the second phase of delivery, but it does not say when the respective phase is scheduled to begin.

As a reminder, the Faraday Future FF 91 promises an EPA-estimated range of 381 miles courtesy of a 142-kilowatt-hour battery pack. It also promises high performance thanks to a tri-motor electric powertrain rated at 1,050 horsepower and 1,458 pound-feet (1,977 Newton-meters) of torque, good enough for a zero to 60 mph sprint in 2.7 seconds.