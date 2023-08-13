During the first half of 2023, all-electric car sales increased quite significantly in the United States, but the growth of the rebounding general car market was similar, which stopped the BEV share from increasing since January.

According to the registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), the total number of BEV registrations, during the first six months of 2023, amounted to 546,651, which is about 62 percent more than a year ago and about 7.1 percent of the total market (up from 4.9 percent at the time in 2022).

BEV share at the end of 2021 was 3.1 percent, which increased to 5.6 percent at the end of 2022. However, the 7.1 percent average share in the first half of the year is the same as the 7.1 percent in January, Automotive News noted. Is the period of fast expansion over? Well, the volume increases, but it was not easy to gain market share so far this year.

Registration data lags behind sales/deliveries, by at least several weeks, but can be used as a proxy of sales, especially because not all sales numbers are publicly available (specifically on a monthly basis).

Tesla remains the largest player in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment with 329,608 registrations (up 44 percent year-over-year) and a 60.3 percent share during the period. A year ago, Tesla's share was 67.6 percent so we can see a steady, slow decline.

The non-Tesla BEV registrations (calculated as the difference between the total and Tesla) amounted to 217,043 (up about 98 percent year-over-year) and 39.7 percent share.

BEV registrations in January-June 2023:

Tesla (60.3% BEVs): 329,608 (up 44%)

Non-Tesla (39.7% BEVs): 217,043 (up 98%)

Total: 546,651 (up 62%) and 7.1% market share (vs. 4.9% a year ago)

In June, slightly over 99,000 new BEVs were registered, which is basically on par with May's record of 99,256.

Brands

When it comes to BEV sales, Tesla with 329,608 units remains an order of magnitude ahead of the next closest competitor (brand).

The next two brands are Chevrolet (34,140) and Ford (27,937), followed by Hyundai (20,964) and a few German brands.

BEV registrations (select brands) in January-June 2023:

Tesla: 329,608 (up 44%)

Chevrolet: 34,140 (up 415%)

Ford: 27,937 (up 28%)

Hyundai: 20,964 (up 40%)

BMW: 18,253

Mercedes-Benz: 17,773

Volkswagen: 16,619 (up 250%)

Rivian: 15,576

Kia: 13,771 (down 27%)

Audi: 10,075 (up 23%)

Nissan: 8,660 (up 9%)

Volvo: 7,475

Polestar: 4,967 (up 2%)

Models

In terms of the best-selling models (most registered to be precise), the Tesla Model Y registrations almost doubled year-over-year, reaching 201,434 during the first half of the year. The Tesla Model 3 is the strong number two (108,604), but its growth rate amounted to just 12 percent (despite significant price reductions compared to H1 2022).

The Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV, with over 34,000 units appears to be the next most popular choice.

BEV registrations in the US (select models) - January-June 2023: