Nissan has introduced a new, more affordable entry-level trim variant for the Ariya crossover EV in the United Kingdom, dropping the starting price below £40,000 (roughly $50,800) for the first time since its introduction last year.

According to Autocar, the starting price of the Ariya is now £39,645 ($50,300) for the newly introduced Engage 2WD version which can be ordered with either a 63-kilowatt-hour or 87 kWh battery pack.

Furthermore, the prices of all the existing cars equipped with the 63 kWh pack have been reduced by £3,000 ($3,800), while the price for the 87 kWh variant has been slashed by £3,750 ($4,700).

The cheapest UK-bound Nissan Ariya offers an estimated driving range of 251 miles (404 kilometers) and comes with LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, and dual 12-inch screens in the cabin, as well as a rear-view camera, a heat pump, and an intelligent safety suite as standard.

By comparison, the most affordable Ariya model in the United States is still called Engage but starts at $43,190 (excluding destination charge). It comes as standard with leatherette-appointed seats, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, a head-up display, and heated front seats. The battery is still rated at 63 kWh for this trim, just like the UK version.

Gallery: 2023 Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE: First Drive

24 Photos

In the right-hand drive island nation, the most expensive Ariya is called Evolve+. Starting at £59,025 ($74,900), it features the brand’s e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system that develops 290 kW (388 horsepower) and 442 pound-feet (599 Newton-meters) of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 5.1 seconds. Additionally, it comes with a panoramic sunroof, blue Nappa leather upholstery, 20-inch wheels, and a Bose 10-speaker surround sound system.

Back in February, Nissan cut the price of the Ariya crossover by almost $9,000 in China to better compete with local models from brands like BYD and Xpeng.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.