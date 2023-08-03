Acura has announced that the 2024 ZDX electric SUV will make its world debut on August 17 at the Monterey Car Week in California.

Acura's first all-electric production vehicle will go on sale early next year in two flavors, the base ZDX and the ZDX Type S performance variant, both for the 2024 model year.

Co-developed with General Motors and sharing the US automaker's Ultium batteries and drive units with the Honda Prologue, Acura's electric mid-size crossover SUV will also feature smartly integrated intuitive technologies as standard equipment.

Those will include the brand's first Integration of Google built-in with the latest apps and services. The ZDX will also become the first Acura model to get a Bang & Olufsen luxury audio system, marking the launch of the collaboration with the Danish high-end consumer electronics company.

There's not much more to learn about the Acura ZDX from the company's short press release, but we do get a teaser photo that provides the first good look at the vehicle's front end styling.

The ZDX in the teaser image is actually the Type S variant (check the small print in the short teaser video above), which likely has a sportier body kit than the regular version.

We played with the photo's brightness levels a little to get a better look at the front bumper, which features a large lower grille in the middle flanked by two air intakes on each side.

The front end features Acura's Diamond Pentagon grille – albeit in closed-off form here – outlined by an LED bar and featuring a large Acura badge in the middle. The horizontal headlights feature a typical Acura DRL light signature, and the hood features three sharp creases.

The front end of the 2024 ZDX shows a clear resemblance with the Acura Precision EV Concept unveiled in August 2022 – also at the Monterey Car Week – but the production model clearly sports a more tame look.

"Acura's unyielding commitment to delivering on the Precision Crafted Performance brand promise will continue in the electrified future, exemplified by Type S models that put the driver experience first. As the most powerful and quickest accelerating SUV in the brand's history, the ZDX Type S will deliver on this promise and bring an exhilarating driving experience to the electric vehicle market." Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales

Acura has yet to announce where the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S will be built, but the company says all the models it sells in America are built in the US. This probably means the ZDX will be made alongside the Cadillac Lyriq at GM's Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee, but there's no official confirmation on that yet.

As a result, the ZDX will probably mirror the Lyriq's 340-horsepower single-motor RWD and 500-horsepower dual-motor AWD powertrains, with the Type S likely to get the latter given the fact it will be Acura's most powerful and quickest SUV ever.