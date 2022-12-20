Acura's development work on its first all-electric model entered the phase of testing in real-world conditions.

The Japanese company just released the first photos of a camouflaged prototype of the upcoming ZDX model, which is set for market launch in 2024.

"Cloaked in a bespoke “Type S” camouflage wrap, the ZDX prototype is being rigorously tested and tuned to optimize the SUV's dynamics and overall driving experience."

There will be two versions of the crossover/SUV - the standard ZDX and ZDX Type S performance variant.

Acura intends to officially unveil the ZDX next year, but it's already known that it will feature many of the styling themes that debuted on the Acura Precision EV Concept during Monterey Car Week last August.

The zero-emission ZDX was designed at the Acura Design Studio, which opened in Los Angeles in 2007. The ZDX name was inherited from the conventionally powered Acura ZDX mid-size luxury crossover/SUV, produced between 2009 and 2013 (styled in the same Acura Design Studio).

The Acura ZDX is being co-developed with GM. It's based on GM's Ultium platform and will be equipped with Ultium batteries.

Honda also intends to introduce a new all-electric model (Honda Prologue SUV) in 2024, based on GM's Ultium platform, before both brands will switch to Honda's own global e:Architecture, starting in 2026.

It's expected that the Acura ZDX will be produced at the GM's Spring Hill Complex, Tennessee, alongside the Cadillac Lyriq. The general shape and size of the two models appear to be similar.

Overall, Acura says that it accelerates its efforts toward an electrified future. The brand plans to be "the tip of the spear for electrification and digitalization for American Honda," while the Type S models are promised "to put the driver experience first."

Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales said earlier this year: