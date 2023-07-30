The NEVS Emily GT project acquisition has been a story going on for the past several months. When Saab became defunct in 2011, New Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) purchased what was left of the auto manufacturer. NEVS had its own aspirations for the brand, and Chinese conglomerate Evergrande eventually took control of it. However, Evergrande faced severe financial troubles after the turn of the decade.

At the time, the former Saab engineers at NEVS were working on the Emily GT, a four-door electric sports sedan. Unlike many electric sedans on the market, the Emily GT took things up a massive notch. This sedan features a huge 175-kilowatt-hour battery pack, giving it a targeted range of around 600 miles. Considering most long-range electric sedans on the market today have between 100 and 118 kWh packs, 600 miles should not be out of the realm of possibilities.

For its powertrain, the Emily GT offers four in-wheel motors, currently offering 480 horsepower. While 480 is substantial, the most significant attribute is its torque vectoring ability. The car's torque vectoring gives it very sharp handling and enhanced stability. This allows a big and heavy sedan like the Emily GT to drive more like a sports car on the track.



While the Emily GT is a promising prototype, NEVS couldn't bring it to market due to financial difficulties. This spring, the automaker presented its product to the world to woo potential investors. This July, it was reported that investors not wishing to disclose themselves yet purchased the project.

While the purchasing parties are still not yet revealed, Svante Andersson, CEO of Stenhaga Invest AB, is reported to be the owner of Saab's old manufacturing facility. Saab's assembly plant located in Trollhättan, Sweden, is set to be the place where the NEVS Emily GT will be produced.

This marks one more step closer to bringing the Emily GT to production. While Saab has been gone for over a decade, this marks the rebirth of the beloved Swedish automaker.

Gallery: NEVS Emily GT