The all-electric Nissan Leaf hatchback will be recalled by the Japanese car manufacturer because it could suddenly accelerate after exiting cruise control, as well as for a short circuit that can cause the electric motors to stop while driving, a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

It’s unclear how many Leaf units sold in the United States are affected by the recall, as Nissan’s spokesperson didn’t mention this detail and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) hasn’t updated the recall lists for the Leaf on its official website.

With this being said, the action is part of a huge campaign that includes 1.38 million vehicles sold in the US, Europe, and Japan, including internal combustion engine models such as the Note, Kicks, Serena, and Note Aura.

The 2023 Nissan Leaf is currently under two separate recalls according to the NHTSA, one for corrosion in the brake line that could lead to a brake fluid leak, and another for incorrect information in the owner’s manual regarding the defroster.

However, forum posts from owners of 2013, 2015, and 2018 Nissan Leafs describe how their cars suddenly accelerated when touching the brake pedal while in ECO mode or while cruise control was engaged.

Back in 2014, owners of certain Leaf units got their cars replaced by Nissan because of some missing welds in the front structural member assembly, which could reduce the structural integrity of the vehicle in case of a crash.

The second-generation Leaf debuted in 2018 and is currently one of the most affordable new EVs on the American market, with a starting price of $28,040. The base battery pack is rated at 40 kilowatt-hours and enables a driving range of 149 miles (240 kilometers) on a full charge, while the bigger 60-kWh pack ups the maximum travel distance to 212 miles (341 km).

The 40 kWh unit is paired with a 110-kW electric motor, while the bigger pack comes with a 160 kW motor.

