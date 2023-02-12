Nissan is recalling roughly 64,700 second-gen (2018-23) Nissan Leaf EVs. The recall is due to an error in the driver's manual. The manual currently gives false instructions on how to operate the defroster, and following such instructions can lead to "decreased defroster performance".

The manual states that maximum fan speed should be engaged. However, doing so will result in the heater entering a fail-safe mode and thus defroster output will be limited.

Although the issue may sound rather trivial, it's still considered serious enough for Nissan to issue a full recall for all affected cars.

In production since October 2017, the second-gen Nissan Leaf is undoubtedly getting a bit long on the tooth. Although very affordable, the Leaf's tech and range are sub-par when compared with rivals. Hence it won't come as too much of a surprise to learn that the Leaf will soon be replaced by a crossover.

The currently unnamed crossover will sit below the Ariya in Nissan's lineup and will be built in Sunderland, UK. It will be based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-EV platform, which is also used by the Ariya and Megane E-Tech. The crossover is expected to go on sale in 2025, with further details set to be revealed closer to that date.