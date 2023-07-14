Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai and Genesis brands) reports that its global vehicle sales in June amounted to 375,113 units, which is 9.5 percent more than a year ago. During the first six months of 2023, the company sold 2,081,462 vehicles (up 10.8 percent year-over-year).

However, the most important thing for us is that the company has significantly increased its plug-in electric vehicle sales.

According to Hyundai Motor Company, last month, the combined wholesale shipments (closely related to production) of Hyundai and Genesis plug-in cars, amounted to *31,731 (up 80 percent year-over-year). We estimate that it's around 8.5 percent of the total volume (compared to 5.2 percent a year ago).

*Retail sales in South Korea plus wholesale sales (manufacturer level) outside South Korea, unaudited and on a preliminary basis.



**The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), Indonesia (Ioniq 5), and plants in China and India (both small numbers), as well as in the United States.

The data indicates that all-electric car volume increased by 95 percent year-over-year to 25,960.

Hyundai Motor notes that BEV sales (deliveries, as we understand) amounted to more than 20,000 units, slightly behind the wholesale shipments.

"Hyundai Motor is solidifying its electric vehicle (EV) sales momentum by selling more than 20,000 units around the globe in June. Hyundai’s dedicated battery electric IONIQ models, including IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, accounted for over 60 percent of its total EV sales."

Wholesale shipments by powertrain type:

BEVs: 25,960 (up 95%) and 6.9% share

PHEVs: 5,771 (up 32%) and 1.5% share

Total plug-ins: 31,731 (up 80%) and 8.5% share

FCVs: 308 (down 67%) and 0.1% share

So far this year, the plug-in electric car wholesale shipments exceeded 173,000, which is about 8.4 percent of the total volume.

Wholesale shipments by powertrain type year-to-date:

BEVs: 145,059 (up 76%) and 7.0% share

PHEVs: 28,456 (up 17%) and 1.4% share

Total plug-ins: 173,515 (up 62%) and 8.4% share

FCVs: 3,138 (down 44%) and 0.2% share

For reference, in 2022 Hyundai Motor Company sold more than 240,000 plug-in electric cars (up 45 percent year-over-year), including nearly 195,000 all-electric (up 56 percent).

Hyundai brand

The Hyundai brand, which is responsible for the majority of the company's plug-in car sales, noted a 97 percent year-over-year increase in wholesale shipments, to over 30,000.

All-electric car volume more than doubled to 24,424 (up 123 percent year-over-year) and we guess that this is just the beginning. It's very likely that we will see even higher results later this year.

Hyundai wholesale shipments by powertrain type:

BEVs: 24,424 (up 123%)

PHEVs: 5,771 (up 32%)

Total plug-ins: 30,195 (up 97%)

FCVs: 308 (down 67%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – June 2023

Hyundai wholesale shipments by powertrain type YTD:

BEVs: 133,606 (up 81%)

PHEVs: 28,456 (up 17%)

Total plug-ins: 162,062 (up 65%)

FCVs: 3,138 (down 38%)

For reference, in 2022, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale shipments amounted to over 221,000, including over 175,000 all-electric cars.

Model results

Hyundai reports that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Hyundai Ioniq 6 models accounted for over 60 percent of the total all-electric car sales last month.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 remains the top model in Hyundai's EV lineup, with some 10,143 units in June and almost 60,000 year-to-date (including Indonesia and India production lines).

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 noted over 6,400 units, but it's still not as high as the Hyundai Kona Electric (7,877), which was reinforced by a revamped version.

The South Korean manufacturer recently unveiled the sporty Ioniq 5 N, which will also contribute to the overall volume in the near future.

Top models (wholesale shipments) last month (and YTD):

The hydrogen fuel cell model — Hyundai NEXO — noted 308 units last month (and 3,138 YTD).

Genesis brand

In the case of Genesis, the brand's wholesale shipments of all-electric cars (GV60, Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80) amounted to 1,536 (down 35 percent year-over-year). The year-to-date volume is 11,453 (up 28 percent year-over-year).