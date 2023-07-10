Nuevo León governor Samuel García recently announced that the local authorities had cleared all paperwork, meaning Tesla will likely commence construction of Gigafactory Mexico very soon.

Gigafactory Mexico will reside outside Monterrey, a sizable city in the Northeastern portion of the country. This comes after Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on February 28th that Tesla selected Nuevo León for its upcoming manufacturing site.

The following day was March 1st, or Tesla's 2023 Investor Day, and Musk revealed further plans for Gigafactory Mexico. Musk said that the firm's next-generation vehicle will be produced there, alluding to Tesla's next entry-level EV.

Recently, Governor Samuel García said, "What we have of information is that right now they are already in the final stage of the design of the new car, new model, which is going to be, as far as we know, the best electric and economical car in the world, and it is going to be a hit."

With site production imminent, it means a closer step to a new generation of Tesla vehicles. If Tesla can maintain an affordable entry price of around $25,000, or even $30,000 for that matter, this new vehicle will be a sure sales success.

"We do not yet have a date of when, but the good news is that all the permits, of the environment, of energy, of water, everything is already halved, it is progressing," García said. "So at any moment we are going to give them the news that the first stone is being laid."

Note: Governor Samuel García's quotes were translated from Spanish to English.