Tenways Presents The Ultra-Accessible AGO T Urban Electric Bike

Tenways is an up and coming e-bike manufacturer that's headquartered in the Netherlands. The brand has made headlines in recent months thanks to its innovative and user-friendly designs, and shows no signs of slowing down. Indeed, at the recently concluded Eurobike 2023 trade show, Tenways presented its newest model, the AGO T.

In case you missed it, Tenways already has a model with the AGO moniker – the AGO X. As the suffix "X" has usually come to denote, the AGO X is much more versatile, and boasts a degree of off-road capability. Tenways even describes it as the SUV of e-bikes. As for the AGO T, it's more of an urban runabout that's best suited for commuting around town. It's much less rugged than the AGO X, but it swaps out some of that machismo for a platform that's accessible to all.

On the performance side of the story, Tenways relies on a reputable and powerful player in the utility e-bike system space. The AGO T is equipped with a Bafang M410 mid-drive motor that dishes out a respectable 80 newton-meters of torque. This bike is rated for speeds up to 15 miles per hour, in compliance with European e-bike rules, while the 504-watt-hour battery pack provides up to 62 miles of range on a single charge.

Tenways opts for the finer things in life when it comes to the drivetrain of the AGO T. Instead of a traditional chain that requires lubrication and makes quite a bit of noise, the bike is equipped with a Gates carbon belt, which the company states is virtully maintenance free and completely silent. For even more efficiency, the bike is fitted with an Enviolo geared hub, allowing you to select the optimal gear ratio whilst pedaling alongside the electric motor. Other equipment includes hydraulic Shimano disc brakes, a suspension fork with a lockout, a Selle Royale saddle, and puncture-resistant tires from CST.

As for tech, we find a full-color TFT instrumetn display on the handlebars, allowing the rider to toggle between settings and see pertinent info such as battery life, range, and mode at a glance. Colors consist of jungle green, pearl white, and midnight black. As for pricing and availability, Tenways asks for 2,699 Euros – about $2,936 USD – for its newest city commuter. Orders will open by July 10, 2023.