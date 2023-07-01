ADS-TEC Energy is one of the latest EV charging equipment manufacturers that announced the addition of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging connector option in North America.

The Germany-based company confirmed this week that it will support both the Combined Charging System (CCS1) and NACS charging connectors in the region.

That's not a surprise as the list of EV manufacturers, charging networks, and charger manufacturers that support NACS is getting longer every day.

Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy said:

"Whatever a future standard in the U.S. will look like, we can develop the solutions for it. Based on our very in-depth development, we are capable of taking action and will continue to offer solutions for vehicles with the NACS connector."

ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox battery-based, fast charger

The key thing in the transition period from CCS1 to NACS is to offer both plug types, so no electric vehicle would be left behind, without a charging option. This is where ADS-TEC Energy's dual-head chargers (with two plugs per unit) might come in handy.

ADS-TEC offer includes ChargeBox battery-based, fast chargers, which are envisioned for inner cities and rural areas, where the grid connection is power-constrained.

The battery pack capacity is 140 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and can support charging dispensers (individual stalls) within a distance of up to over 328 feet (100 m).

Power output is up to 320 kilowatts (kW) - assuming at least 110 kW power input from the grid - when charging a single vehicle, or 2x 160 kW, when two vehicles are charged simultaneously.

According to the company's website, more than 450 ChargeBox were delivered to customers so far.

In the future, the company intends to introduce in the United States also the ChargePost, dual-head, all-in-one fast chargers with 143.6-201.0 kWh battery pack. This type of charger has a power output of up to 300 kW (2x 150 kW).

As we can see in the image below, there is a big 75-inch advertising display on this unit (the second 75-inch display is optional).