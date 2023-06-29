New Razor Ground Force Elite Is An E-Go-Kart For Kids And Kids At Heart

Depending on how old you are, you probably know Razor as the company that makes those kick scooters that you scraped your shins with or maybe knocked a few teeth out with as a kid. These days, however, Razor has grown up along with its clientele, continuing to offer toys that both big and little kids can appreciate.

We've talked about the brand and its new electric bicycles in recent times, but this time around, the brand has thrown all practicality out the window, and released an electric go-kart that's designed solely to give you a good time. It's called the Ground Force Elite, and while this little colorful go-kart may seem like a cute toy for little kids, it actually isn't.

You see, as you dive into the specs of this thing, you'll realize that this electric go-kart is probably not something you'd want to gift a kid with no driving experience. With a weight rating of 91 kilos, it's more than capable of handling most adults, and when you realize that this thing can hit speeds of up to 14 miles per hour, chances are you're going to want to take it for a spin yourself.

Granted, it's nowhere nearly as fast as a standard recreational go-kart, but hey, we're talking about something you can drive around in your driveway or in an empty parking lot here. It's powered by a 36-volt system packing some pretty rudimentary tech. Instead of a lithium-ion battery pack, the Razor Ground Force Elite is rocking a trio of lead-acid batteries. This heavyweight setup means the go-kart tips the scales at 30.5 kilograms – which is probably a good thing, as this low-slung weight will surely aid its stability.

All that being said, don't expect to cover a lot of miles riding this thing, as Razor claims a run time of just 40 minutes per charge. The minimum age rating for this go-kart is 13 years old, so it's definitely a good start for kids looking to get a feel for hitting the road on a four-wheeler, but other than that, it's strictly a recreational vehicle for use on closed courses. As for pricing and availability, the Razor Ground Force Elite is pretty affordable at $549 USD.