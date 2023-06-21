Toyota has been in the news cycle constantly in the past few months, primarily because of its reluctance to switch to an all-electric lineup globally as soon as possible, and secondly, because it recently announced plans to develop and sell solid-state batteries that will enable its next-generation EVs to travel over 900 miles (1,448 kilometers) on a single charge.

But even with this latest development, the Japanese car group will continue to sell hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen-powered vehicles well into the next decade, with 1.7 million EVs to be manufactured annually by 2030 out of a total of 3.5 million units that include ICE models and hydrogen-based powertrains.

However, in one major market – Europe – Toyota will be forced to drop its gas-powered models because of a European Union law that says all new cars and vans sold from 2035 will have to be zero-emissions. And seeing how there’s only a handful of hydrogen refueling stations across the Old Continent, making it extremely difficult to own a hydrogen-powered car, it’s clear that the Japanese automaker will rely on EVs in this part of the world, as EV infrastructure is much better compared to hydrogen.

Speaking during the Automobile News Europe Congress, the firm’s chief operating officer (COO), Matt Harrison, said that the automaker doesn’t support the Euro 7 standard proposed by the EU, which forces car manufacturers to slash the average carbon dioxide emissions of their fleets by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 2021 levels.

Furthermore, he doesn’t expect the norm to be scrapped entirely, but rather that it will be toned down to “something more realistic.” In this regard, Germany and Italy both voiced their objections to the plan, with a draft to allow e-fuels being proposed back in March.

“We will be ready to sell 100 percent BEVs from 2035,” Toyota’s European COO said, estimating that the Nippon carmaker’s share of EV sales will go from zero in 2022 to 15 percent in 2025 and 55 percent in 2030.

This coincides with the company’s recently revealed plans to increase battery electric vehicle production to 1.7 million worldwide by 2030 when solid-state batteries will reportedly enable driving ranges of over 900 miles.

But it’s not just Toyota that will have to abide by the law. Every single automaker selling cars in the EU will need to do the same if it wants to stay in business.

But it's not just Toyota that will have to abide by the law. Every single automaker selling cars in the EU will need to do the same if it wants to stay in business.