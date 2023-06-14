The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E EV comes with more power, more range, and higher charging speeds, all while technically costing less than before. However, with all the updates, Ford has decided that the mobile power cord that used to be offered as standard before – you know, so you can charge the EV at home – will now be a paid extra.

Autoblog writes that the 20-foot cord now costs $500, which we confirmed by paying a quick visit to the company’s official online configurator. What’s more strange is that the same Ford Mobile Charger (FMC) is offered in the accessories shop for $470, so one could potentially save $30 by not purchasing the charger when speccing a new Mach-E and then buying it separately.

The mobile cord has an industry-standard J1772 connector and switchable plug-ends that allow charging using a 120-volt outlet or a 240-volt NEMA 14-150 outlet, so it’s the perfect solution for when an EV owner doesn’t have access to a Level 2 charger, be it at home or when traveling.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2 Photos

Moreover, even though the starting prices for the updated Mach-E are up to $5,000 lower than before, the American electric crossover now qualifies for just half of the $7,500 tax credit, and the destination charge has increased from $1,500 to $1,800, so in effect, the final cost is now slightly higher or comparable to before April 18.

With this being said however, the new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) lithium-ion battery pack that comes on the Standard Range variants has 72 kilowatt-hours of usable energy, compared to the 70 kWh in the outgoing model, which should result in a bit more range – about 3 extra miles (250 miles in total) for the rear-wheel drive version, and 2 more miles (226 miles total) for the all-wheel drive variant (these are unofficial figures).

The change in battery chemistry also allows for faster DC charging, with both the Standard Range and Extended Range packs now accepting up to 150 kilowatts, compared to 115 kW previously.

To summarize, there are a lot of good things about the upgraded 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, but one question remains: has the Blue Oval cut the branch under potential customers’ feet by not including the mobile charger in the standard equipment list? Let us know in the comments below.