Tesla Model 3 and Model Y owner Andy Slye recently shared his thoughts on maximizing driving range and efficiency. After a road trip, Slye’s Model Y range was 100 miles short of its EPA estimate, while in another instance, his Model 3’s battery health dropped to an abysmal 7 percent. Via the video, Slye has explained what might have dropped the efficiency of his two Teslas, and how to tackle the issue.

The range estimate for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y is slightly optimistic, according to Slye. Tesla runs five different range tests, compared to most other carmakers who run just two range tests, in the city and on the highway, said the YouTuber. The three additional range tests, which include an air conditioning test loop and a cold weather test cycle, are performed at slow speeds – and Teslas’ efficiency shines at slow speeds, claims the owner.

“They’re not cheating, they’re just playing the game differently,” he added. This doesn’t mean that Teslas are inefficient. In fact, our analysis last year revealed that the rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 with 18-inch wheels is one of the most efficient electric cars with an energy consumption rate of 255 Watt-hours per mile. However, no EV is immune to factors like weather, varying terrain, and temperature among other aspects.

Cabin heating and cooling consume significant energy, and leaving the climate on auto is one way to reduce the range impact as the auto mode is configured to run efficiently, said Slye. Battery preconditioning and the sentry mode – which scans your Tesla’s surroundings using cameras and sensors to ensure safety – also consume a notable amount of power.

Switching these features off, or using them only when it's absolutely necessary, can contribute to maximizing range. He also mentioned how the health of tires is often overlooked, and can significantly impact range. Watch his video above, and leave your thoughts in the comments. In what other ways can we maximize the range and efficiency of Tesla cars?