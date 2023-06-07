Mazda North American Operations reports that its vehicle sales in the United States more than doubled in May, reaching 33,262 units (117 percent year-over-year). During the first five months of the year, the company sold 153,997 units, which is also 20.6 percent more than a year ago.

While the general business is doing relatively well, Mazda's all-electric car sales remain marginal, even for compliance car standards.

In May, sales of the Mazda MX-30 amounted to 18, which is almost 49 percent more than a year ago, but one unit more than in April. Compared to the brand's total volume, that's just 0.1 percent.

The only positive thing is that 18 units is the highest result in 11 months.

Mazda MX-30 sales in the US - May 2023

So far this year, Mazda sold 50 MX-30 in the US (actually only in California), which is 83 percent less than a year ago at this time (293). It remains a really low volume even for compliance purposes.

The Mazda MX-30 is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit (although the incentive might be factored into the lease). However, we guess that the main issue behind the low sales is a combination of its price (MSRP of $34,110) and low driving range (100 miles of EPA Combined range). Another thing might be limited vehicle supply.

Just to illustrate the price/performance competitiveness, let's take a look at the table with some of the other BEVs:

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT 17-inch $26,500 +$995 $7,500 $19,995 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT 17-inch $27,800 +$995 $7,500 $21,295 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR LFP RWD 18-inch $42,995 +$1,800 $3,750 $41,045 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric 17-inch $33,550 +$1,335 N/A $34,885 2023 Mazda MX-30 18-inch $34,110 +$1,375 N/A $35,485 2024 MINI Cooper SE Hardtop 2 door 16-inch $30,900 +$995 N/A $31,895 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch $40,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $34,380 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard 19-inch $38,995 +$1,295 $7,500 $32,790 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge 19-inch $55,300 +$1,095 N/A $56,395

* DST prices plus other obligatory fees (Tesla)

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT 17-inch FWD 65 259 mi

(417 km) 6.5 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT 17-inch FWD 65 247 mi

(397 km) 7.0 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR LFP RWD 18-inch RWD 72* 250 mi*

(402 km) 6.3 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric 17-inch FWD 64 258 mi

(415 km) 104 mph

(167 km/h) 2023 Mazda MX-30 18-inch FWD 35.5 100 mi*

(161 km) 87 mph

(140 km/h) 2024 MINI Cooper SE Hardtop 2 door 16-inch FWD 32.6 114 mi*

(183 km) 6.9 93 mph

(150 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch RWD 272 mi

(438 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard 19-inch RWD 62 209 mi

(336 km) 7.1 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge 19-inch AWD 78 226 mi

(364 km) 4.5 112 mph

(180 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values; net battery capacity in the case of Ford

Mazda plans to electrify its lineup with more BEVs around 2028-2030, but as of today, most of the other premium brands are far ahead in terms of BEV sales. Meanwhile, Mazda's representative said that long-range BEVs aren't sustainable.

In January, the company introduced in Europe the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV plug-in hybrid (series hybrid with a 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery and recharging capability). This version is not available in North America - although there is a possibility, according to some reports).