German Brand Advanced Bikes Aims For Sustainability With Reco Wave E-Bike

Given the fact that electric bikes and other small lightweight electric vehicles have been constantly greenwashed over the past few years, it’s nice to see electric mobility companies actually focusing on sustainability. One such brand is Advanced Bikes, based out of Frankfurt, Germany. The company prides itself in having an eye towards the future, centering on sustainability and longevity.

Advanced Bikes has introduced the Reco Wave electric bicycle, their latest model that has the potential to redefine sustainability. What sets this bicycle apart is its construction using a distinctive material known as injection molded carbon composite, a blend of plastic and carbon. The company claims that this material is fully recyclable, making it an excellent choice for environmentally conscious individuals. Currently, the frames are the only components made from this material, but Advanced Bikes aims to expand its usage to other parts like handlebars, seatposts, luggage racks, and rims in the future.

The company offers customers peace of mind by providing a generous 30-year warranty specifically for the frame of the Reco Wave electric bicycle. This extensive warranty speaks to the confidence Advanced Bikes has in the longevity and reliability of their product. Furthermore, they also provide a four-year guarantee on the Bosch electric motor, ensuring that customers can enjoy a worry-free riding experience.

Speaking of Bosch, the Reco Wave is equipped with the CX motor, recognized for its impressive performance and reliability. Riders have the choice between three battery options: 500, 625, or 750-watt-hour, allowing for customizable power and range. The powertrain can be coupled with either an internally geared hub featuring a belt drive system, which provides a smooth and low-maintenance experience, or a chain-driven derailleur gear setup for traditional gear shifting. The Reco Wave is available at a price of 4,799 Euros, equivalent to approximately $5,127 USD based on current exchange rates.

Advanced Bikes operates a 13-million-euro cutting-edge production facility that has the capability to manufacture 150 bikes per day. With ambitions to increase production to 100,000 units annually, the company's commitment to meeting demand is evident. Emphasizing sustainability, Advanced Bikes harnesses wind and solar generators to power their manufacturing process, aiming to achieve complete climate neutrality by 2025. Currently employing 40 individuals, the company envisions job creation and growth, with plans to expand their workforce to approximately 100 employees by the end of 2023.

It’s truly nice to see brands like Advanced Bikes working towards building a completely sustainable future for personal mobility. Apart from ensuring a product that’s built to last, and virtually future-proof, it does so by combining impressive technology from some of the leading companies in the industry.

Other brands have also emerged with sustainability in mind. For example, a German e-bike systems specialist called Pendix recently unveiled its gDrive motor with a modular construction to promote easy and convenient repairs. As for battery tech, companies like Gouach are eyeing sustainability with battery packs that can be repaired instead of disposed of.