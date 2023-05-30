YouTuber Rich Rebuilds, whose real name is Rich Benoit, was recently involved in not one but two fender benders with his all-electric Rivian R1T.

But while the first minor accident was resolved with little fuss and Rich even got a loaner R1T from Rivian while his truck was being repaired, the second accident is an ongoing mess that's going to cost a lot of money.

Soon after the pickup was repaired, it got rear-ended again, and while the damage seemed minor, the repair bill from the body shop amounted to a whopping $37,475.

This isn't the first time a Rivian repair ended up costing more than $30,000, however. In early February, an R1T owner from Ohio was involved in a fender bender that landed him (or rather his insurance company) a repair bill of over $42,000.

With this being said, Rich Benoit asks himself in the video embedded at the top of this page if maybe building the R1T with a separate bed instead of a continuous piece of metal would result in lower repair costs.

Furthermore, he asks what will happen when the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck will need body repair on its stainless steel panels and how much would it cost, seeing how expensive the Rivian is to mend.

Both the Rivian R1T and the Tesla Cybertruck are unibody vehicles, meaning they don't have a separate chassis like the Ford F-150 Lightning. As a result, the bed isn't separated from the cab, which ultimately leads to tougher repairs, it seems.

It's also worth noting that Rich Benoit was sent from one body shop to another after his R1T was rear-ended, with shop reps telling him that they don't repair Rivians, which is mildly infuriating, to say the least.

In the end, Rich bought a ratty old Volkswagen Rabbit pickup diesel to haul stuff around for his other projects, which is the complete opposite of what the Rivian R1T stands for when the environment is concerned.

