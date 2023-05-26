This week, we have news on the Electric 5 Series, Tesla Canada, Electric Escalade, and Battery Tech: Our Top EV News for the week of May 26, 2023.

5 Series Electrified

BMW’s first all-electric 5 Series, the i5, comes in two versions: the RWD i5 eDrive40 with 335 hp, 295 miles of range, and a 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds; and the dual-motor i5 M60 xDrive with 592 hp, 256 miles of range, and a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds. Both models feature a “Boost” paddle for maximum acceleration, an electric sound design, a modular battery pack with DC fast charging up to 205 kW, and a Max Range mode for critical situations.

Our Take: Growing up, my dad had a collection of 5 series BMWs ranging from the E28 and E34 to the E39 and F10 models. My dad was a BMW enthusiast, and that passion rubbed off on me. I must say, the new 5 series has a striking appearance, and I am particularly thrilled about the electric version. Big fan of the grill too if you know what I mean…

Tesla Canada

Tesla has started selling China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Canada, according to its website, confirming its first shipments to North America from its Shanghai factory. The move could help Tesla keep its US-made vehicles for the domestic market, where they qualify for tax incentives, and open a new market for its Shanghai factory, which faces growing competition in China and Europe.

Our Take: There seems to be a negative perception associated with products made in China. I invite someone to undertake a challenge: compare a Tesla made in China to one made in the USA. Is there a noticeable difference between the two? We are eager to hear your observations.

Electric Escalade

An all-electric version of the Cadillac Escalade, dubbed the “Escalade IQ,” will be released later this year by General Motors, as part of its plan to make Cadillac an electric vehicle brand by 2030.

Our Take: I have a soft spot for larger SUVs, especially when it comes to road trips with the family and all the gear we need to bring along, like e-bikes, strollers, a Pack 'N Play, hot wheels, and various toys. Although the luxurious Escalade has always caught my attention, it has typically been out of my budget. Nevertheless, I am an avid admirer of the Escalade, and I am even more excited about its future electrification.

Prieto Batteries

Prieto Battery, a leader in lithium-ion battery technology, has unveiled a groundbreaking prototype of its 3D interdigitated battery. The battery charges at an incredibly fast rate, with a full charge taking only three minutes and a 50% charge achieved in just 90 seconds. It can operate and charge in extreme temperatures, from -30 degrees Celsius to +100 degrees Celsius, and it is also nonflammable, providing a safer option for consumers. Additionally, the battery's unique manufacturing process is cost-effective and scalable, making it an attractive solution for various applications, including electric vehicles and mobile phones.

Our Take: Battery technology advancements deserve greater recognition as they hold the potential to accelerate the transition to electric. Also, what’s not to like about a company just up the road from us in Fort Collins? Keep up the good work Prieto, we can’t wait to see the increased efficiency in EVs.

