Yamaha Unveils Limited 30th Anniversary YDX-Moro 07 Electric Mountain Bike

Yamaha is one of the biggest, most respected names in the motorcycle industry. With decades of experience producing some of the world's best-performing street and off-road bikes, as well as the winningest machines on the racing scene, Yamaha is also a force to be reckoned with in the world of electric two-wheelers. Not long ago, Yamaha debuted the Booster electric moped, and not long before that, it dazzled the world with the YDX Moro electric mountain bike.

Apart from its in-house electric initiatives, Yamaha also supplies motors for other bike manufacturers, most notably Giant Bicycles – but that's not what we're here to talk about today. Jumping back on the Moro 07 electric mountain bike revealed in 2022, Yamaha has now released a limited edition version of the eMTB in commemoration of the brand's 30th anniversary. Yes, Yamaha has been dabbling in the world of electrically assisted bicycles for 30 years, alongside all of its other two-wheeled escapades.

As for the Special Edition YDX-Moro 07 e-bike, well, it's kitted out in components that's sure to make any mountain bike drool. For staters, the fact that it's based on Yamaha's already capable electric mountain bike means it's a thoroughly capable machine. It gets the brand's patented Dual Twin frame design, full-suspension setup, and a Shimano Deore XT drivetrain. The bike rolls on knobby 27.5-inch Maxxis Minion tires, and comes to a stop via a set of fancy Magura MT5 four-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

On the performance side of the equation, it's powered by a 250-watt mid-drive motor that peaks out at 500 watts and 85 Newton-meters of torque. It offers five levels of pedal assistance which can easily be toggled on the fly. As for the battery, there's a 500-watt-hour power pack housed in the downtube. Riders are alerted on the bike's pertinent info thanks to a minimalist and intuitive Interface X control unit complete with an LED battery status indicator and Bluetooth capability.

Another thing that sets the 30th Anniversary Edition apart is its unique finish. It gets a polished aluminum frame with matching blue decals, and I must say it sort of reminds me of the Yamaha YZF-R1M supersport bike. The bike also gets a 30th Anniversary badge and commemorative decals. According to Yamaha, the YDX-Moro 07 Limited Edition will be produced in limited quantities, with shipping to US dealers starting on June 1, 2023. The price? A rather reasonable $6,499 USD.