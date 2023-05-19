This week, we have news on Records, Vinfast, Curb Charging, and Polestar: Our Top EV News for the week of May 18, 2023.

Check our free newsletter for more EV news for this week. You can find our most recent edition here.

Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter dubbed Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

Records on Records

The Rimac Nevera has recently achieved remarkable feats by setting a new 0-400-0 km/h (0-249-0 mph) benchmark and breaking 22 other acceleration and braking records. These records signify the car's outstanding performance in terms of acceleration, aerodynamics, top speed, and stopping power.

The tests were conducted at the Automotive Testing Papenburg facility in Germany, and the results were verified by Dewesoft and RaceLogic, independent third-party organizations. The Nevera even surpassed its own official specifications during these record-breaking runs, solidifying its position as the reigning champion among hypercars.

Our Take: The Rimac Nevera has the potential to win over even the most skeptical ICE vehicle enthusiasts and ignite their interest in EVs. With its impressive performance and cutting-edge features, the Nevera is a game-changer that leaves no room for doubt. If any car can change minds and make people seriously consider EVs, it is the Rimac Nevera.

VinFast

Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast expects a nearly 600% increase in EV sales this year and plans to introduce new models including an electric pickup truck and a low-cost mini car priced between $10,000 and $12,000, as the company aims to expand its lineup and become a global player in the EV market. VinFast sold around 7,400 EVs in 2022 and hopes to sell up to 50,000 EVs in 2023, with the chairman projecting the company to break even by the end of 2024.

Our Take: We truly appreciate uplifting narratives surrounding emerging manufacturers, particularly those demonstrating their commitment to investing in the United States. Kudos to VinFast for their remarkable endeavors. Keep up the great work!

Curb Stone Chargers

Rheinmetall, in collaboration with the City of Cologne and TankE GmbH, is launching an experimental project to install curb stone chargers in public streets, aiming to test their compatibility and potential benefits in two diverse regions of Cologne, with the goal of offering an alternative and aesthetically pleasing charging method for electric vehicles.

Our Take: What an ingenious and remarkable charging solution. We eagerly await the outcome and the potential for its application beyond Cologne. It is exciting to witness innovative ideas come to life and explore their feasibility.

Polestar

In Q1 2023, Polestar delivered 12,076 cars (up 26% YoY) and launched two new models, but it reduced its production forecast to 60,000-70,000 vehicles due to a delay in Polestar 3's production, initiated cost-cutting measures, and expects to be strengthened in the electric SUV market by 2024.

Our Take: While reducing forecasts is not the preferred scenario, it is important to acknowledge that delivering over 12,000 vehicles in Q1 and anticipating 60,000 to 70,000 vehicles in 2023 is still impressive. There are many manufacturers who would gladly embrace such numbers. Rest assured, Polestar remains in a strong position, and we expect them to thrive.

Want these stories and more directly in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up now!