Tesla put two Model Y vehicles on display during the company’s latest shareholders meeting in Texas that were painted in Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red, two colors that aren’t available for American customers.

The video embedded above, posted by Farzad Mesbahi on his YouTube channel, shows the two EVs parked toward the main entrance of the Texas Gigafactory looking rather striking compared to the paint-less Cybertruck that was sitting behind them.

Both colors are currently exclusively prepared by the company’s German Gigafactory near Berlin, where Model Y units painted in Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red are assembled for Europe and the Middle East.

The reason for this exclusivity is that, as Elon Musk pointed out, Giga Berlin’s paint shop was specially built to apply many fine layers of paint, giving it a complexity not otherwise possible.

Revealed in October 2022, the two colors are made from "highly-pigmented metallic paint, designed to change depending on viewing angle & light," according to Tesla, which notes that these colors are made possible by its most advanced paint system yet.

However, with these two particular Model Ys making an appearance on United States soil at the company’s facility in Texas, we can’t help but wonder if Tesla is laying the groundwork for launching these two colors States-side as well, which would make US customers no lesser than their European counterparts.

There’s no official word on this, as is casual for Tesla, but it might be a possibility, considering the multiple modifications that the Fremont factory – where the Model Y is made – is going through lately.

Maybe one of the updates to the Californian facility will be a new paint shop, similar to the one installed at Giga Berlin, but we have no way of knowing at the moment.

At the same time, Tesla might have just shipped two Model Ys from Europe to showcase them to its investors, as its entire lineup was present at Giga Texas before the annual shareholder meeting.

But what do you think is going to happen: will Tesla bring the Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red colors to the United States? Let us know in the comments below.