Ionity, one of the largest DC fast charging networks in Europe, announced the opening of its currently largest charging station in Affi at Lake Garda in Italy.

The station, located at a strategic crossroads of A22/E45 highways, is equipped with a total of 18 individual stalls, rated at up to 350 kilowatts (kW) and supporting 800 Volt battery systems.

The new station is powered by 100 percent renewable energy, and is equipped with a photovoltaic canopy, which can generate energy for charging or local power grid needs. The site also benefits from the nearby shopping center so customers can get access to the numerous services and amenities.

According to the company, there are currently 28 active Ionity charging stations (with 172 stalls, or 6.1 per station on average) in Italy.

At the end of 2022 (about five years since its founding in 2017), the network included more than 450 stations (more than 2,000 stalls in 24 European countries).

Today, the company says that the number of stations is 481 (2,306 stalls, or 4.8 per station on average) and an additional 85 are in various stages of building.

As we know, Ionity intends to expand its network to more than 1,000 stations and 7,000 individual chargers by 2025.

There is a big chance for that, especially since the network is supported by several automotive groups. The list of investors of the joint venture includes BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Group (joined in 2020), Mercedes Benz AG, and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche, along with BlackRock’s Global Renewable Power platform (joined in 2021).

