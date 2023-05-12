As promised in 2022, Honda is launching its second all-electric vehicle model in Europe this year under the hard to pronounce name of e:Ny1.

Honda could have called it the HR-V EV, because that's exactly what it looks like, but the automaker argues that it's a completely different car underneath. Those of you who are familiar with China's EV market will immediately recognize that the e:Ny1 is essentially the same vehicle as the Honda e:NS1/e:NP1 sold in the world's largest car market.

Badge engineering aside, offering a more mainstream alternative to the Honda e city car is definitely a good idea, with the e:Ny1 expected to bank on the growing customer demand for all-electric B-segment SUVs.

Now, let's see what the e:Ny1 has going for it. Based on the e:N Architecture F front-motor-driven platform, the subcompact electric crossover features a 68.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that's good for a range of 256 miles (412 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle.

Honda says the pack has DC fast-charging capability and can go from 10 to 80 percent state of charge in just 45 minutes.

The battery is connected to a three-in-one integrated power drive unit, electric motor, and gearbox that generates 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 228 pound-feet (310 Newton-meters) of torque.

"The e:Ny1 is the logical next step on our electrification journey in Europe. Our development philosophy blends intelligent, customer-centric technology with beautiful design and fun-to-drive dynamics. This latest SUV exemplifies Honda's commitment to electrification and is the latest step on Honda's electrification journey." Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President at Honda Motor Europe Ltd

Honda says the e:Ny1 has an all-new chassis developed specifically for battery electric vehicles that ensures improved torsional rigidity. Combined with the new platform and powertrain, the chassis is said to deliver trademark Honda dynamics, responsive driving and premium levels of ride comfort.

There's not much to comment on the styling front, as the Honda e:Ny1 looks pretty much identical inside and out to its siblings from China. Subtle new additions compared to the ICE-powered HR-V include the white "H" badges featuring around the vehicle, including the nose badge, wheel centre caps and steering wheel, as well as new "Honda" lettering on the tailgate.

Interior highlights include an all-new center console with physical buttons, multiple storage options and wireless charging, as well as a large 15.1-inch touchscreen.

The Honda e:Ny1 will arrive in the coming months in Europe. The automaker did not reveal pricing, but UK media report the electric crossover will have a starting price of around $37,500 (30,000 pounds) in Britain.

As a result, it will compete with the Peugeot e-2008, Jeep Avenger, Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV, and other similarly sized EVs.