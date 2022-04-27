Dongfeng Honda, one of Honda's automobile production and sales joint venture in China, has begun local sales of the e:NS1 EV on April 26. The electric subcompact SUV is priced from 175,000 yuan ($26,700) to 218,000 yuan ($33,230).

GAC Honda, Honda's other joint venture in China, will begin taking reservations for the essentially identical e:NP1 EV in May 2022. Based on the global version of the third-generation Honda HR-V, the e:NS1 and e:NP1 inaugurate the automaker's e:N Series family of models.

The first Honda-brand EV models in China are based on the e:N Architecture F, which consists of a front-mounted electric motor making 150 kW (201 hp) and 310 Nm (228 lb-ft) of torque and a 68.8-kWh ternary lithium-ion battery offering a driving range of up to 317 miles (510 kilometers) on China's CLTC cycle.

The e:NS1 and e:NP1 feature the latest connectivity technologies available in China, including Honda Connect 3.0, the new-generation connected technology developed exclusively for EVs that features AI intelligent voice and AR navigation functions.

The models also offer a 10.25-inch full LCD instrument panel and a 15.1-inch center screen with the e:N OS system, which is a fusion of Honda Sensing, Honda Connect, and Intelligent Digital Cockpit. A Driver Monitoring Camera (DMC), which detects potential dangerous behavior such as inattentive driving and an indication of drowsiness experienced by the driver, is available as well.

With the introduction of the e:NS1 and e:NP1, Honda will also fully launch its online stores in China. The entire process of ordering, from looking at various options to the placement of an order, can be done online through one-on-one direct communication.

At the same time, Honda will renew its existing showrooms, with GAC Honda to roll out EV-focused showrooms and build new showroom locations at shopping malls, starting from major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. As for Dongfeng Honda, it will install a section dedicated to the e:N Brand at each of its existing stores.

The e:NS1 and e:NP1 are the first of 10 e:N Series models Honda plans to launch in China by 2027. Each of the two joint ventures will build a new dedicated EV production plant, with both facilities expected to become operational in 2024.