Honda is debuting two pre-production prototypes and one concept model at Auto Shanghai 2023 – all with battery-electric propulsion.

The e:NP2 Prototype and e:NS2 Prototype are accurate representations of two production electric SUVs that will go on sale in early 2024 in China as Honda's second wave of e:N Series EV models. As for the e:N SUV, it previews the third wave of e:N Series EVs coming to market before the end of 2024.

The introduction of these new EV models next year will support Honda's goal to launch 10 EV models in China by 2027 under its core brand and have EVs represent 100 percent of its automobile sales in the country by 2035.

Starting with the Honda e:NP2 Prototype and e:NS2 Prototype, they are said to bring new value to brand customers by enhancing dynamics, technology, and style.

Honda says these models offer "a unique driving pleasure that enables the driver to enjoy a sense of oneness with the vehicle" and interior space that conveys intelligence with "clean, uncluttered, yet pleasantly rounded forms combined with advanced features such as Honda Connect 4.0."

When it comes to design, both models adopt the body style of an SUV, combining it with the "sleek form of sedans." Both the e:NP2 Prototype and e:NS2 Prototype feature a sloping roofline and fastback-like treatment at the rear.

If the existing Honda e:NS1 and e:NP1 offer any indication, the e:NP2 and e:NS2 are essentially the same vehicle. However, unlike their smaller counterparts based on the Honda HR-V, these vehicles feature distinct design details, more specifically different front and rear identities. The rest of the body is the same.

We can assume that each model will be built by one of Honda's Chinese joint ventures, GAC Honda Automobile and Dongfeng Honda Automobile. No powertrain details or dimensions were announced.

Moving on to the Honda e:N SUV Concept, it may have the same name as the wild design study that debuted in 2021, but it doesn't appear to have anything else in common. It looks much more tame and closer to production, adopting the body style of a traditional SUV.

The production model previewed by this concept will be the first one to adopt the e:N Architecture W EV-dedicated platform developed exclusively for e:N Series EV models, with the e:N SUV to become the prologue of the new-generation EV models for Honda e:N Series.

The automaker promises driving performance unique to Honda vehicles which pursue the "joy of driving." The vehicle is equipped with the latest safety and driver assistance systems as well as AI-powered Honda Connect technologies.

Honda did not reveal any specifications or dimensions for any of the models unveiled in Shanghai.