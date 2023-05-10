The European passenger car market increased in March by about 26 percent year-over-year to more than 1.4 million new registrations, continuing its recovery.
The plug-in electric car segment expands slightly faster, reaching the second-highest monthly result ever.
According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, in March over 322,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, which is 29 percent more than a year ago. That's also 23 percent of the total volume.
Even more interesting is that all-electric car sales increased by 44 percent year-over-year to roughly 224,000 new registrations. Plug-in hybrids barely increased, after two months in the red.
New plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: *224,000 (up 44% year-over-year) and 16% share
- PHEVs: *98,000 (up 4% year-over-year) and 7% share
- Total: 322,465 (up 29% year-over-year) and 23% share
* estimated from the market share
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – March 2023
So far this year, more than 667,000 passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, which is about 18 percent more than a year ago.
New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: about *0.44 million and 14% share
- PHEVs: about *0.23 million and 7% share
- Total: 667,542 (up 18% year-over-year) and 21% share
* estimated from the market share
For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23 percent of the total volume).
Top plug-in models
One of the most important things in Europe is the amazing surge of the Tesla Model Y, which noted a new monthly record of 46,697 registrations, once again becoming the best-selling plug-in car (third time this year) and best-selling car of any kind (almost doubling the result of the second best model - Opel Corsa).
Clearly, local production at high volume, combined with price reductions, makes a difference, and it is spectacular to see an all-electric and American car at the top in Europe - both in March and in Q1. What will be the answer from the European automotive industry, which often neglected electric cars for so many years?
The next most-popular plug-ins were the Tesla Model 3 (13,600 units, but down from almost 20,000 a year ago), Volvo XC40 (8,957 counting BEVs and PHEVs together), Volkswagen ID.3 (8,583) and the Chinese MG 4 (7,759) ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4 (7,719).
Results last month:
- Tesla Model Y - 46,697
- Tesla Model 3 - 13,600
- Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 8,957
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 8,583
- MG 4 - 7,759
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 7,719
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 7,033
- Peugeot e-208 - 6,459
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 5,835
- Dacia Spring - 5,621
After the first three months, the Tesla Model Y has a huge advantage over other plug-in models, which does not require much of a comment.
We are the most surprised that the Volkswagen ID.4 is not higher, but if we count it together with the Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq iV (three cousins), it's actually not that bad - potentially close to 40,000 in Q1.
Results year-to-date:
- Tesla Model Y - 72,487
- Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 20,975
- Tesla Model 3 - 19,797
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 17,366
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 16,199
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 15,410
- Dacia Spring - 14,299
- Fiat 500 electric - 13,712
- Peugeot e-208 - 13,314
- MG 4 - 12,783
Top brands and automotive groups
The recent Tesla's surge, took allowed the brand to increase its market share to over 14 percent in the plug-in segment (and much more in the all-electric segment), as well as jump from fifth to second position among automotive groups, ahead of Stellantis.
Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):
- Tesla - 14.2%
- Volkswagen - 7.9%
- Mercedes-Benz - 7.6%
- BMW - 7.4%
- Volvo - 6.5%
Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):
- Volkswagen Group - 19.1% share (Volkswagen brand at 7.9%)
- Tesla - 14.2%
- Stellantis - 13.7%
- BMW Group - 9.0% share (BMW brand at 7.4%)
- Geely–Volvo - 8.9%
- Mercedes-Benz Group (Mercedes-Benz brand at 7.6%)