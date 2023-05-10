The European passenger car market increased in March by about 26 percent year-over-year to more than 1.4 million new registrations, continuing its recovery.

The plug-in electric car segment expands slightly faster, reaching the second-highest monthly result ever.

According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, in March over 322,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, which is 29 percent more than a year ago. That's also 23 percent of the total volume.

Even more interesting is that all-electric car sales increased by 44 percent year-over-year to roughly 224,000 new registrations. Plug-in hybrids barely increased, after two months in the red.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: *224,000 (up 44% year-over-year) and 16% share

PHEVs: *98,000 (up 4% year-over-year) and 7% share

Total: 322,465 (up 29% year-over-year) and 23% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – March 2023

So far this year, more than 667,000 passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, which is about 18 percent more than a year ago.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *0.44 million and 14% share

PHEVs: about *0.23 million and 7% share

Total: 667,542 (up 18% year-over-year) and 21% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23 percent of the total volume).

Top plug-in models

One of the most important things in Europe is the amazing surge of the Tesla Model Y, which noted a new monthly record of 46,697 registrations, once again becoming the best-selling plug-in car (third time this year) and best-selling car of any kind (almost doubling the result of the second best model - Opel Corsa).

Clearly, local production at high volume, combined with price reductions, makes a difference, and it is spectacular to see an all-electric and American car at the top in Europe - both in March and in Q1. What will be the answer from the European automotive industry, which often neglected electric cars for so many years?

The next most-popular plug-ins were the Tesla Model 3 (13,600 units, but down from almost 20,000 a year ago), Volvo XC40 (8,957 counting BEVs and PHEVs together), Volkswagen ID.3 (8,583) and the Chinese MG 4 (7,759) ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4 (7,719).

Results last month:

Tesla Model Y - 46,697 Tesla Model 3 - 13,600 Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 8,957 Volkswagen ID.3 - 8,583 MG 4 - 7,759 Volkswagen ID.4 - 7,719 Audi Q4 e-tron - 7,033 Peugeot e-208 - 6,459 Ford Kuga PHEV - 5,835 Dacia Spring - 5,621

After the first three months, the Tesla Model Y has a huge advantage over other plug-in models, which does not require much of a comment.

We are the most surprised that the Volkswagen ID.4 is not higher, but if we count it together with the Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq iV (three cousins), it's actually not that bad - potentially close to 40,000 in Q1.

Results year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 72,487 Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 20,975 Tesla Model 3 - 19,797 Volkswagen ID.3 - 17,366 Volkswagen ID.4 - 16,199 Audi Q4 e-tron - 15,410 Dacia Spring - 14,299 Fiat 500 electric - 13,712 Peugeot e-208 - 13,314 MG 4 - 12,783

Top brands and automotive groups

The recent Tesla's surge, took allowed the brand to increase its market share to over 14 percent in the plug-in segment (and much more in the all-electric segment), as well as jump from fifth to second position among automotive groups, ahead of Stellantis.

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

Tesla - 14.2%

Volkswagen - 7.9%

Mercedes-Benz - 7.6%

BMW - 7.4%

Volvo - 6.5%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):