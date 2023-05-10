The European passenger car market increased in March by about 26 percent year-over-year to more than 1.4 million new registrations, continuing its recovery.

The plug-in electric car segment expands slightly faster, reaching the second-highest monthly result ever.

According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, in March over 322,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, which is 29 percent more than a year ago. That's also 23 percent of the total volume.

Even more interesting is that all-electric car sales increased by 44 percent year-over-year to roughly 224,000 new registrations. Plug-in hybrids barely increased, after two months in the red.

New plug-in car registrations:

  • BEVs: *224,000 (up 44% year-over-year) and 16% share
  • PHEVs: *98,000 (up 4% year-over-year) and 7% share
  • Total: 322,465 (up 29% year-over-year) and 23% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – March 2023

external_image

So far this year, more than 667,000 passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, which is about 18 percent more than a year ago.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

  • BEVs: about *0.44 million and 14% share
  • PHEVs: about *0.23 million and 7% share
  • Total: 667,542 (up 18% year-over-year) and 21% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23 percent of the total volume).

Top plug-in models

One of the most important things in Europe is the amazing surge of the Tesla Model Y, which noted a new monthly record of 46,697 registrations, once again becoming the best-selling plug-in car (third time this year) and best-selling car of any kind (almost doubling the result of the second best model - Opel Corsa).

Clearly, local production at high volume, combined with price reductions, makes a difference, and it is spectacular to see an all-electric and American car at the top in Europe - both in March and in Q1. What will be the answer from the European automotive industry, which often neglected electric cars for so many years?

The next most-popular plug-ins were the Tesla Model 3 (13,600 units, but down from almost 20,000 a year ago), Volvo XC40 (8,957 counting BEVs and PHEVs together), Volkswagen ID.3 (8,583) and the Chinese MG 4 (7,759) ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4 (7,719).

Results last month:

  1. Tesla Model Y - 46,697
  2. Tesla Model 3 - 13,600
  3. Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 8,957
  4. Volkswagen ID.3 - 8,583
  5. MG 4 - 7,759
  6. Volkswagen ID.4 - 7,719
  7. Audi Q4 e-tron - 7,033
  8. Peugeot e-208 - 6,459
  9. Ford Kuga PHEV - 5,835
  10. Dacia Spring - 5,621

After the first three months, the Tesla Model Y has a huge advantage over other plug-in models, which does not require much of a comment.

We are the most surprised that the Volkswagen ID.4 is not higher, but if we count it together with the Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq iV (three cousins), it's actually not that bad - potentially close to 40,000 in Q1.

Results year-to-date:

  1. Tesla Model Y - 72,487
  2. Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 20,975
  3. Tesla Model 3 - 19,797
  4. Volkswagen ID.3 - 17,366
  5. Volkswagen ID.4 - 16,199
  6. Audi Q4 e-tron - 15,410
  7. Dacia Spring - 14,299
  8. Fiat 500 electric - 13,712
  9. Peugeot e-208 - 13,314
  10. MG 4 - 12,783

Top brands and automotive groups

The recent Tesla's surge, took allowed the brand to increase its market share to over 14 percent in the plug-in segment (and much more in the all-electric segment), as well as jump from fifth to second position among automotive groups, ahead of Stellantis.

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

  • Tesla - 14.2%
  • Volkswagen - 7.9%
  • Mercedes-Benz - 7.6%
  • BMW - 7.4%
  • Volvo - 6.5%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):

  • Volkswagen Group - 19.1% share (Volkswagen brand at 7.9%)
  • Tesla - 14.2%
  • Stellantis - 13.7%
  • BMW Group - 9.0% share (BMW brand at 7.4%)
  • Geely–Volvo - 8.9%
  • Mercedes-Benz Group (Mercedes-Benz brand at 7.6%)

See also

china tesla sales export april2023 China: Tesla EV Retails Sales And Exports Were Balanced In April 2023
tesla model y top three global passenger car sales Tesla Model Y Among Top 3 In 2022 Global Passenger Car Sales: Report

Source: Jose Pontes (EV Volumes data) - CleanTechnica

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com