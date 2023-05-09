A California police department bought some Tesla Model Y crossovers, which it ended up being exceedingly impressed with for many reasons. Now, it's moving forward with an entire fleet of Tesla Model Y and Model 3 EVs.

The South Pasadena Police Department is certainly not the first police department to adopt Teslas. In fact, several departments across the globe are trying out Tesla models and other EVs to replace their gas-powered patrol cars. However, this California department says it will be the first in the US to convert its entire fleet from gas to electric, and the vehicles will all be Tesla models.

The police department in South Pasadena shared the following official announcement:

"The South Pasadena Police Department will become the first such agency in the nation to convert its entire police fleet to electric vehicles, authorities said Monday, May 8."

As the story goes, the department was able to apply grant money to get 10 Tesla Model Y crossovers. The money also went toward installing a DC Fast Charger and nine Level 2 EV chargers on site.

The department realized the substantial savings that come with running the EVs over gas cars. Another police department in Somerset, Wisconsin, calculated that it could save an impressive $80,000 in fuel and maintenance costs alone over 10 years for each Model Y. Keep in mind, the Tesla Model 3 is cheaper and more efficient, so the savings could be even higher.

City of South Pasadena Councilmember Michael Cacciotti noted that the Tesla EVs are "the safest and most effective police vehicles on the market." He added:

"In addition to that, we will be investing in technology that will help reduce harmful vehicle emissions to improve air quality for all our residents."

Cacciotti's hope is that the city sets an example for other cities and departments. He sees a future patrol fleet that not only saves money, but also saves resources and reduces air pollution.

The South Pasadena Police Department's new program will include 20 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that are converted into patrol cars by Unplugged Performance. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.